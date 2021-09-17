ALMEDIA — It’s been 687 days since Warrior Run won its last contested game, and on Friday night, the Defenders got the closest they’ve been yet to ending that trend.
The young Defenders led with less than two minutes left. Unfortunately for them, they allowed a game-winning touchdown and couldn’t rally after, dropping a hard-fought match to Central Columbia, 27-26.
“I’m so proud of their fight and effort,” Warrior Run coach Chris Long said. “We try to hammer home that the two things we can control are attitude and effort. We left it all out on the field tonight, which is why it really sucks for them.”
The Blue Jays (2-2) had quarterback Greyson Shaud and running back Nathan Smith break through for 181 and 112 yards on the ground, respectively, but it was Auston Rainier who contributed the game-winning touchdown on an 8-yard run, capping a seven-play, 60-yard drive with 1:19 left.
Steve Brink broke the 26-26 tie with his extra point, as the Blue Jays went 3-for-4 on PAT attempts compared to the Defenders’ (0-3) 1-for-4.
“Guys really stepped up,” Central coach Scott Dennis said. “We talk all the time about overcoming adversity. With a team full of inexperienced guys who are just now seeing the field for the first time on Friday nights, to do what they did was pretty impressive. They could’ve laid down and felt sorry for themselves, but they didn’t do that. It feels good knowing that we’re just getting better every week.”
Warrior Run took a 26-20 lead with 3:49 left in the game when Samuel Hall found paydirt for his second rushing touchdown of the night.
Despite his 5-foot-7, 140-pound frame, the freshman finished with a team-high 47 rushing yards on 11 carries.
“Hall is a freshman, so we haven’t really gotten the chance to run him much,” Long said. “He missed last week’s game with an injury, so we unleashed him tonight in our package. We know he has the speed, but once he gets a little bit bigger, he’ll be an even better running back.”
After Hall’s second score, Long opted to keep his offense on the field and go for two, given the fact his team botched its first two extra-point tries, and considering the offense was firing on all cylinders at that point.
However, the pass attempt was broken up, keeping the Defenders’ lead at six.
“Getting stopped at the goal line in the first half really hurt,” Long recalled. “Then, I decided to go for two when we did score in the fourth quarter, and we didn’t get it. I was more confident in our ability to get the two-point conversion. It might not have been the best call, but I felt like we could get it and put even more pressure on them.”
Despite turning the ball over three times themselves — twice via fumble and one interception — those two stops were essentially the reasons why Central prevailed, as the Blue Jays’ defense came up clutch when it mattered the most.
“One of the things that kept (Warrior Run) in the game were our three turnovers,” Dennis said. “It was a challenge to overcome that because they basically had three extra possessions. They fought us hard. They’re a well-coached team, and they have some very good pieces that they used well.”
Warrior Run’s offense was paced by the level-headed play of quarterback Ryan Newton, who completed 17 of 29 passes for 204 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
His favorite target was once again Derrick Thomas, who used his strong frame to bully his way to 117 yards on eight catches, which included both of Newton’s touchdowns.
Newton’s stat line, as well as his on-field features that didn’t show up in the stats, looked impressive for any quarterback, let alone a sophomore making just his third varsity start.
“He’s grown into that role,” Long said of Newton. “This is his third varsity start, and it was the best he has looked on a Friday night. We knew we had to get the run game going and we did tonight, which gives us better opportunities in the passing game. That definitely helped him out. His leadership ability is really coming along, and our seniors support him. Our seniors have bought into our young quarterback, and we’re excited to see where things go with him in the future.”
Newton had the opportunity to march his squad down the field one last time, having to go 80 yards to the goal line in 79 seconds.
However, his fourth-down pass fell into the hands of Central’s quarterback-turned-free safety Logan Welkom, sending Central’s large homecoming crowd into a frenzy, followed by two simple kneel-downs and the handshake line.
Despite falling just short of snapping what is now a 12-game losing streak, Long said he was very proud of how his kids fought and proved that they could hang in with a team for a full four quarters, since each of their previous 11 losses were decided by at least 20 points.
“They’re a young team also,” Long said of Central. “Looking at film, we almost look like mirror images of each other. The final score is evidence of that. We played a decent half against Montgomery last week, but tonight we played 48 minutes of football. We have the confidence now knowing that we can hang with the teams in our conference that are young like us for the rest of the season.”
CENTRAL COLUMBIA 27, WARRIOR RUN 26
Warrior Run (0-3);0;12;8;6 — 26
Central Columbia;7;6;7;7 — 27
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
CC-Greyson Shaud 48 run (Steve Brink kick)
Second quarter
WR-Samuel Hall 9 run (no attempt)
CC-Nathan Smith 3 run (kick blocked)
WR-Derrick Thomas 13 pass from Ryan Newton (kick blocked)
Third quarter
WR-Thomas 25 pass from Newton (Daniel Hiner pass from Newton)
CC-Smith 8 run (Brink kick)
Fourth quarter
WR-Hall 8 run (pass failed), 3:49.
CC-Auston Rainier 8 run (Brink kick), 1:19.
TEAM STATISTICS
;WR;CC
First downs;16;24
Rushing-yards;28-108;42-355
Passing;17-29-1;5-9-1
Passing yards;204;57
Total yards;312;412
Fumbles-lost;0-0;3-2
Penalties-yards;8-40;2-11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Warrior Run: Samuel Hall 11-47, 2 TDs; Logan Smedley 2-18; Justin Blair 7-15; Roman Pierce 3-12; Ian Jones 1-7; Thomas Royles 1-5; Ryan Newton 1-3; Isaac Sherman 2-1. Central Columbia: Greyson Shaud 19-181, TD; Nathan Smith 12-112, 2 TDs; Auston Rainier 4-35, TD; Eli Book 3-26; Tristan Douglas 2-3; TEAM 2-(-2).
PASSING — Warrior Run: Newton 17-29-1, 204 yds., 2 TDs. Central Columbia: Shaud 3-5-1, 36 yds.; Logan Welkom 2-4-0, 21 yds.
RECEIVING — Warrior Run: Derrick Thomas 8-117, 2 TDs; Isaac Butler 2-35; Hall 1-16; Jones 2-13; Isaiah Betz 1-7; Smedley 1-7; Carter Marr 1-6; Blair 1-3. Central Columbia: Dylan Gregory 2-23; Rainier 2-21; Alex Roberts 1-13.