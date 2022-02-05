MILTON — When coach Jeremy Betz’s youthful Warrior Run team, seeded No. 13 among the 16 that qualified for the District 4 Class 2A Duals tournament, knocked off No. 4 Lewisburg earlier in the week, it turned out to be just the beginning of an exciting ride for the Defenders.
The underdogs from Turbotville rolled into Milton High School on Saturday morning and continued their Cinderella-like season by polishing off No. 5 Towanda 45-18.
Top-seed Benton finally stopped the Defenders, handing them a 34-24 loss, but, undaunted the Defenders dropped into the consolation bracket and eliminated five-time defending champion Southern Columbia 31-27 in the consolation semifinals.
One win away from the program’s first-ever trip to the state duals tournament, Warrior Run fell to Canton in the third-place match, 39-25.
That loss was not enough to wipe the smile off Betz’s face.
He knew how far this young team had come and how bright its future appears.
“Honestly (the loss to Canton) stings a little bit now, but I told the kids that I couldn’t be prouder of the way they fought, “ Betz said. “With a young team, our goals were simple: just get better and progress. We took our lumps early in the season against some of these good teams, and we were able to close the gap.’’
He said the kids presented themselves well against Benton and Canton, and "our kids scrapped hard and just came up a little short.”
Kaden Milheim had a perfect day for the Defenders. He beat Benton’s Ethan Kolb 2-0 in a battle of state-ranked wrestlers, won 9-2 over state-ranked Brady Feese of Southern, and also had a pair of falls.
Betz said Canton made some adjustments in the middle which worked in its favor, most notably Hayden Ward dropping to 145, which changed some of the pre-match planning. Starting at 152, that gave the Warriors an advantage with their experienced wrestlers going against some of the younger and inexperienced Defenders, Betz said.
Meanwhile, the undermanned Tigers, missing three key wrestlers from a squad that would have been the title favorite with a chance to win the state title, fell short of a trip to states.
The seventh-seeded Tigers fell to No. 2 Montgomery in the quarterfinals (39-28), then stayed alive with a 35-21 win over No. 6 Montoursville before the Defenders ended their day.
Southern coach Kent Lane said his team entered the tournament believing the Tigers could win again.
“We had winnable matches across the board,” he said. “Some guys showed up, and some guys didn’t. When you’re giving some free points out (because of forfeits), we have to be on our game. We were capable of beating Montgomery, and we beat Warrior Run earlier in the season.
“They just got the better of us.’’
An unwanted positive is that the Tigers will be able to rest and also put more work than usual into the individual postseason, starting with the Southern Section on Feb. 19 at Shamokin.
"We plan on going in and trying to win sectionals and regionals with the guys we have, and we have some guys with pretty lofty goals. And we have some young guys who have to step up their game and see if they can keep advancing through the postseason,” Lane said.
Despite the losses, the Tigers had some impressive performances.
Senior Joe Quinton jumped from 189 to 285, where he had three wins, including a pair of falls.
“Joe had one heck of a day,” Lane said, added he took on some "monsters" at 285. “He’s barely over 188 (pounds) but he is very savvy."
Freshman Jude Bremigen moved up from 189 to 215, and also had a fall and a gutsy overtime (tiebreaker two) win over Cole Yonkin of Montoursville. Bremigen hit a double-leg and lifted Yonkin in the air then got the winning takedown.
“He had no problem lifting that kid up and finishing,” Lane said. “He’s a goer.”
Lane also said that senior Kole Biscoe had a big day, including avenging a loss to Warrior Run’s Caden Milheim.
In addition, he said sophomore returning state medalist Mason Barvitskie wrestled tough, going unbeaten, including a 58-second pin over Montgomery’s Braeden Beachel.
“We will have some time now to lick our wounds and come out sharp for the sectionals,” Lane said.
Benton’s Tigers lived up to their No. 1 seed with a 40-24 win over Montgomery in the title match, thus sending them directly to Hershey on Thursday. The Red Raiders will host a preliminary-round match with the District 3 runner-up on Monday, and Canton will travel to the Leigh Valley to face the D-11 runner-up, also Monday.
PIAA District 4 Class 2A Duals
At Milton
Quarterfinals
No. 2 Montgomery 30, No. 7 Southern Columbia 28
132: Mason Barvitskie (SC) pinned Braiden Beachel, 0:58; 138: Kole Biscoe (SC) by forfeit; 145: Caden Finck (M) dec. Jaymen Golden, 7-1; 152: Conner Harer (M) by forfeit; 160: Deven Deem (M) pinned Louden Murphy, 1:28; 172: Tanner Springman (M) tech. fall Keenen Hill, 18-3; 189: Garrett Garcia (SC) pinned Nevin Beachel, 1:20; 215: Colby Springman (M) m. dec Jude Bremigen, 15-4; 285: Joe Quinton (SC) pinned Bradley Leon, 4:56; 106: Gaege Fronk (SC) m. dec. Logan Sauers, 12-3; 113: Brennan Emery (M) by forfeit; 120: Blake Snyder (M) pinned Ed Zuber, 3:30; 126: Hunter Leet (M) dec. Brady Feese, 7-0.
No. 13 Warrior Run 45, No. 5 Towanda 18
132: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Rylee Sluyter, 3:06; 138: Cameron Milheim (WR) by forfeit; 145: Riley Vanderpool (T) dec. Colby LeBarron, 3-0; 152: Isaiah Betz (WR) tech. fall Sawyer Robinson, 15-0; 160: Cole Shupp (WR) m. dec. Jace Gunther, 13-3; 172: Tanner Confair (WR) pinned Mason Higley, 3:15; 189: Bryant Green (T) by forfeit; 215: Spencer Jennings (T) dec. Quintin Kertsmar, 4-1; 285: Hunter Hauck (WR) dec. Jared Gunther, 4-2; 106: Gavin Hunter (WR) dec. Wyatt Stranger, 4-2; 113: Caden Snyder (WR) by forfeit; 120: Shane Atwood (T) pinned Trey Nicholas, 2:47; 126: Samuel Hall (WR) pinned Hayden Space, 1:43.
Other scores: No. 1 Benton 45, No. 9 South Williamsport 12; No. 3 Canton 40, No. 6 Montoursville 24.
Consolation quarterfinals (loser eliminated)
Southern Columbia 35, Montoursville 21
138: Biscoe (SC) pinned Owen Kleinman, 0:40; 145: Golden (SC) m. dec. Hunter Miller, 12-3; 152: Murphy (SC) dec. Josiah Schans, 7-1; 160: Kayden Frame (M) pinned Hill, 2:40; 172: Isaac Cory (M) by forfeit; 189: Garcia (SC) pinned Ethan Wanner, 0:47; 215: Bremigen (SC) dec. Cole Yonkin, 6-2, TB2; 285: Quinton (SC) dec. Gaven Farquharson, 7-0; 106: Fronk (SC) pinned Ryan Aguire, 0:18; 113: Double forfeit; 120: Branden Wentzel (M) pinned Zuber, 0:44; 126: David Kennedy (M) dec. Feese, 8-4; 132: Barvitskie (SC) j. dec. Blaize Vogel, 11-2.
Other score: Towanda 33, South Williamsport 24
Semifinals
Benton 34, Warrior Run 24
152: Betz (WR) dec. Evan Brokenshire 7-1; 160: Shupp (WR) pinned Nick Stevens, 1:01; 172: Nolan Lear (B) pinned Tanner Confair, 1:04; 189: Jake Bobersky (B) m. dec. Stone Allison, 9-1; 215: Nathan Crispel (B) pinned Austin Bryson, 1:28; 285: Andrew Wolfe (B) pinned Hauck, 0:48; 106: Seth Kolb (B) dec. Hunter, 10-5; 113: Nicholas (WR) dec. Cole Rooker, 6-4, sv; 120: Chase Burke (B) pinned Ryan Sperl, 1:05; 126: Dylan Granahan (B) dec. Hall, 3-1; 132: K. Milheim (WR) dec. Ethan Kolb, 2-0; 138: C. Milheim (WR) dec. Caden Temple, 4-2; 145: Colby LeBarron (WR) pinned Dominick Granahan, 4:56.
Other score: Montgomery 36, Canton 28
Consolation semifinals (loser eliminated)
Warrior Run 31, Southern Columbia 27
145: Biscoe (SC) dec. C. Milheim, 4-1; 152: Betz (WR) m. dec. Golden, 13-0; 160: Shupp (WR) dec. Murphy, 4-3; 172: Stone Allison (WR) pinned Keenen Hill, 1:40; 189: Garcia (SC) pinned Jordon Finan, 0:47; 215: Bremigen (SC) dec. Hauck, 5-0; 285: Quinton (SC) pinned Carper, 1:43; 106: Hunter (WR) dec. Fronk, 16-12; 113: Caden Snyder (WR) by forfeit; 120: Zuber (SC) dec. Nicholas, 7-2; 126: K. Milheim (WR) dec. Feese, 9-2; 132: Samuel Hall (WR) pinned Ethan Reidinger, 0:50; 138: Barvitskie (SC) by forfeit.
Other score: Canton 33, Towanda 24
Consolation final (winner advances to states)
Canton 39, Warrior Run 25
152: Hayden Ward (C) pinned Butler, 2:53; 160: Bailey Ferguson (C) dec. Betz, 5-0; 172: Shupp (WR) dec. Brenen Taylor, 5-3; 189: Riley Parker (C) dec. Allison, 7-2; 215: Conner Davis (C) pinned Hauck, 1:15; 285: Mason Nelson (C) pinned Carper, 0:42; 106: Hunter (WR) m. dec. Lyle Vermilya, 18-7; 113: Cohen Landis (C) pinned Nicholas, 2:36; 120: Holden Ward (C) pinned Sperl, 1:40; 126: Hall (WR) pinned Cayden Miller, 0:33; 132: K. Milheim (WR) pinned Ryland Sakers, 1:10; 138: C. Milheim (WR) pinned Brayden Wesneski, 2:35; 145: Hudson Ward (C) dec. LeBarron, 4-2.