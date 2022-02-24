BLOOMSBURG — Warrior Run girls basketball coach Rachael Herb saw a lot of things she liked from her team Thursday night in a District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal against top-seeded Bloomsburg.
However, the final score wasn't one of those things. Bryn Zentner and Madeline Evans each scored 22 points to lead the Panthers to a 64-43 win over the Defenders.
“In my eyes, I know that we lost, but I can take away more positives from this game than negatives,” Herb said.
Evans scored 12 first-half points as Bloomsburg (19-4) jumped out to a 22-9 lead after one quarter, and led 33-18 at halftime.
“It wasn’t that we weren’t able to play with Bloomsburg, but we did shoot ourselves in the foot a little bit,” Herb said. “You know, that happens. It’s the District 4 playoffs, and you have nerves, and sometimes you just turn the ball over.”
Evans also had six of her nine rebounds in the first half.
“I can’t say enough about Madeline Evans,” Bloomsburg coach John Wittman said. “She played a complete game again. She just does it all. She crashed the boards, and directed people out there. She’s almost a point guard at times.”
Alexis Hudson helped the Defenders (5-12) stay in the game early, as she scored nine of her team-high 12 points in the first half. Emily McKee, who scored 11 points, drilled a long 3-pointer in the second quarter to give Warrior Run some momentum heading into halftime.
The Panthers outscored the Defenders by only six points over the final 16 minutes. Kelsey Wilkins added nine points for Warrior Run, and Leah Grow chipped in seven.
Warrior Run pulled to within 13 points late in the third quarter at 44-31, but Zenter closed the quarter on a personal 6-0 run, including hitting a deep buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
“You talk about a heady play,” Wittman said. “She plays very high IQ basketball. She knew right away we had 4.9 seconds on the clock and took the shot. That’s six points right there before the final quarter.”
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINAL
BLOOMSBURG 64, WARRIOR RUN 43
Warrior Run (5-12) 43
Leah Grow 3 0-0 7; Alexis Hudson 4 3-4 12; Kelsey Wilkins 2 4-4 9; Lilly Wertz 1 0-0 2; Sienna Dunkleberger 1 0-0 2; Emily McKee 3 3-5 11. Totals 14 10-13 43.
3-point goals: McKee 2, Grow, Hudson, Wilkins.
Did not score: None.
Bloomsburg (19-4) 64
Olivia Hull 3 0-0 6; Chaney Schlauch 1 0-0 2; Madde Devine 3 0-0 6; Bella Pistoia 0 0-2 0; Bryn Zentner 8 4-6 22; Teagen Sevirano 1 0-0 2; Madeline Evans 8 6-8 22; Alyssa Shuman 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 10-16 64.
3-point goals: Zentner 2.
Did not score: Kendall Smith.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run;9;9;13;12 — 43
Bloomsburg;22;11;17;14 — 64