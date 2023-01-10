TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz possesses a talented individual lineup with dreams of earning state medals later this year at the Giant Center in Hershey.
It's also a group that has a chance to get to the Giant Center for the dual meet tournament.
So Betz designed a schedule to try to accomplish both aims — Wednesday night's crossover match with Milton was just his Defenders' fourth dual meet — after wrestling in three tough individual tournaments in the first six weeks of the season.
And it's a balancing act Betz performed during the dual meet against the Black Panthers — a 40-27 victory.
"We were missing a wrestler, so we weren't sure what we were doing with our lineup. We played it straight-up," Betz said. "Those guys at the start wrestled well, and got us out to such a good start, we able to match up some kids with Milton wrestlers to get them ready for the postseason."
The Defenders (3-1) won five of the first six matches, all with bonus points, to build a 28-3 lead against the Black Panthers. Samuel Hall picked up a major decision in the opener, before the Milheim brothers had three straight pins as Warrior Run started the match with a 22-0 lead.
One of the matchups that Betz was looking to came at 160 pounds. Isaiah Betz, a sophomore with an 11-7 record, faced Milton's Alex Hoffman, a Northeast Regional qualifier last year and a junior with a 15-4 record. After a scoreless first period, Isaiah Betz built a 4-0 lead on Hoffman in the second period with an escape, a takedown and a penalty point when Hoffman slapped him on the head. Hoffman needed six points in the third period, including a reversal with 1.2 seconds left in the match to pick up the 6-5 victory.
For Milton coach Josh Anspach's perspective, that match highlighted his biggest issue with his team's performance — a lack of offensive aggressiveness at times.
"We had wrestled a few of those guys in Chambersburg (at the Trojans Wars Tournament at the end of December), so we knew what to expect. We game-planned for it, but is different executing out here than it is in the wrestling room," Anspach said. "Hoffman decided to wrestle the last 45 seconds and came back to win the match. That last 45 seconds is the kind of offensive aggressiveness we need from the start (of matches)."
Anspach also thought the Black Panthers should have picked up a victory in the match at 172 pounds. Milton's Aiden Keiser won all five of his matches in Saturday's Cedar Duals by fall, and he led Warrior Run's Cole Shupp, 6-5, to start the third period. Keiser was on top, but Shupp reversed him to his back near the edge of the mat and picked up the pin 4:49 to push Warrior Run's lead to 28-3.
Milton (7-6) would win the next five matches with Trey Locke (215) and Paul Rohland (285) getting falls. A forfeit at 114 pounds had the Black Panthers within 28-27.
However, Milton was forced to forfeit the next weight to clinch the match for Warrior Run, before Ty Ulrich ended the match with a fall for the Defenders at 127 pounds.
WARRIOR RUN 40, MILTON 27
132: Samuel Hall (WR) maj. dec. Quinn Keister, 10-0; 138: Reagan Milheim (WR) pinned Chase Lytle, 2:26; 145: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Alex DeHart, 2:49; 152: Cameron Milheim (WR) pinned Alex Parker, 2:28; 160: Alex Hoffman (Milt) dec. Isaiah Betz, 6-2; 172: Cole Shupp (WR) pinned Aiden Keiser, 4:49; 189: Cale Bastian (Milt) dec. Connor Parker, 3-2; 215: Trey Locke (Milt) pinned Jalan Hall, 3:06; 285: Paul Rohland (Milt) pinned Peyton Snyder, 3:32; 106: Ty Locke (Milt) dec. Cohen Zechman, 8-4; 113: Tyler Stokes (Milt) won by forfeit; 120: Gavin Hunter (WR) won by forfeit; 126: Tyler Ulrich (WR) pinned Tyler Geiswite, 2:37.