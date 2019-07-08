SELINSGROVE — Zamir Keyes found himself down to one strike left in his at-bat in the top of the fourth inning.
As fate would have it, one strike was all it took to turn the tide of the game.
Keyes smashed a three-run home run, providing a key spark for Warrior Run offensively, and helping force a decisive, winner-take-all showdown with Central Columbia Tuesday evening in a 10-3 triumph Sunday afternoon at East Snyder Park’s DeWire Field.
“I did it for my team,” Keyes said. “They needed me. (Hitting a home run) felt good. We had momentum.”
Until Keyes’ blast, both Warrior Run and Central Columbia jockeyed for momentum, collecting seven hits and leaving a combined 10 runners on base through the first three innings combined.
“Zamir gave us a real spark today off the bench,” said Warrior Run coach Derrick Zechman. “We preach making contact and putting the ball in play, and if it goes over the fence, it’s a bonus.”
The home run was Keyes’ third hit of the tournament, and he drove in four runs over Warrior Run’s last two victories.
“He’s certainly made the most of his at-bats,” Zechman said.
The hitting proved contagious. Warrior Run added three more runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to pull away from defensive-minded Central, posting a tournament-high 14 hits. James Keifer, Chase Knarr, Cohen Zechman, Griffin Harrington and Landon Polcyn each collected RBIs in the victory, with Knarr posting a double among his three hits.
“If you go up to the plate determined, you can do it,” Knarr said.
The determination proved equal on the mound, as Warrior Run pitched its way out of jam after jam. Central Columbia would leave 14 runners on base for the game, and Knarr allowed only a single run in his 2 2/3 innings of relief.
“We were incredibly fortunate to get out of those jams,” Zechman said. “We were a little tense at the start, but we were very lucky and fortunate.”
Central pulled within 3-1 through four innings and 6-3 through five against Warrior Run, but consecutive hits by Tyler Ulrich, Knarr and Griffin Harrington made it an 8-3 game to open the sixth. Harrington added a run on Polcyn’s groundout to first, and Kaiden Haines scored the final run on Cohen Zechman’s fielder’s choice to shortstop.
“Once we got rolling, it was contagious,” Coach Zechman said. “Hopefully we can keep it up. They (Central) will be a tough team to beat twice.”
DISTRICT 13 TOURNAMENT
MAJOR DIVISION BASEBALL
at East Snyder Park, Selingrove
WARRIOR RUN 10, SELINSGROVE 3
Warrior Run`000`334 — 10-14-4
Central Columbia`000`120 — 3-6-4
Brayden Gower, Chase Knarr (2), Landon Polcyn (3), Gabe Engel (4) and Griffin Harrington, Engel (3), Harrington (4). Parker Day, Jansen Sarisky (3), Alex Zeisloft (6) and Sarisky, Evan Brokenshire (3).
WP: Polcyn LP: Sarisky.
Warrior Run: Zamir Keyes 1-for-1, homer (4th, two on), run, 3 RBIs; Knarr 3-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI; Tyler Ulrich 3-for-4, run; James Keifer 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Cohen Zechman 1-for-4, run, 2 RBIs; Harrington 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Polcyn 1-for-4, RBI.
Central Columbia: Alex Zeisloft 1-for-2, run; Cole Swisher 1-for-1, RBI; Sarisky 1-for-2, 2 walks.