Warrior Run will have to wait a little longer to open the 2021 football season.
Both Defenders coach Chris Long and Muncy coach Sean Tetreault confirmed Wednesday that the game, scheduled for Friday, was canceled.
"It's COVID-related," Long said. "As of today, the Department of Health shut us down — football-wise, not the school — for a few days."
Long said as of Wednesday night, the Defenders were planning to open the season Sept. 3 against Milton at Central Columbia. Warrior Run Athletic Director Nate Butler echoed those sentiments.
"Our full intention is to be able to play Week 2," Butler said. "Hopefully, this is just a short-term issue we're dealing with."
The Indians, the preseason No. 2 in Class A according to the pennlive.com poll, are still hoping to open the season this week.
"It was decided it was best at this time for everyone to cancel," Tetreault said. "We've been in contact with a couple teams, but the logistics on a Wednesday night make it a little tough.
"We're trying our best."
Meanwhile, Warrior Run will not be practicing for "a few days," according to Long. That doesn't mean the work will stop.
"It stinks, but we're trying to navigate through this," Long said. "It's not a great situation, but we're trying to do our best. We might do some things with position coaches remotely. Maybe we'll do Zoom to help get the kids up to speed."
Long said his message to the team didn't really change despite the situation.
"The message has been — throughout all of this — there are things we can control, and certain things that are out of our control," Long said. "Only one of those we can focus on."
According to the COVID-19 dashboard on the Warrior Run School District’s website, three high school students tested positive and have not been at the school since Aug. 21. The reported date does not represent the date of symptom onset or positive test.