TURBOTVILLE — All it took was one fantastic finish.
Yet even though Maura Woland’s early strike was the only score in a tight yet entertaining matchup between Pennsylvania Heartland Conference-II squads with plenty to play for, Warrior Run’s 1-0 victory over Mifflinburg also featured a significant bit of timely defense from the home side.
Not to mention several daring sequences from fearless goalkeeper Addisyn Ohnmeiss.
Sum everything up and Rob Ryder’s determined Defenders found a way to bring an end to a three-game slide and keep themselves in the chase for an elusive berth in the District 4 Class AA girls’ soccer playoffs. Mifflinburg arrived at Warrior Run High School on Thursday night sporting a two-game winning streak.
“When you’re coming into a game, you always anticipate that you’re going to do things that are going to help you win the game,” Ryder said. “Our girls just brought it today. We looked very organized and it was very well-played.”
Plus, Ryder’s bunch made certain the Wildcats need to start another streak.
While the visiting Wildcats (8-7 overall, 3-4 in PHAC-II) began the game by displaying their ability to possess the ball while probing for a quality look that might skip past the aggressive Ohnmeiss (4 saves). Paige Dando’s club was able to unleash several dangerous rips, but Ohnmeiss wasn’t about to be dented.
And even though Mifflinburg spent the first few minutes in the Defenders’ defensive half, a quick counter materialized into a dandy finish and early cushion that Warrior Run would not relinquish. Able to dig it out of their end, the ball was cleared to fleet-footed Raygan Lust near the left touch.
Lust advanced the ball several yards before sending a ball along the left touch that Woland gathered in the final third. Sensing an opportunity, Woland sliced past her mark while cutting from the left corner and making a run toward goal. A moment or two later, Woland unloaded a strike that sailed into the right-side netting.
Mifflinburg keeper Laura Darrup (2 saves) never stood a chance.
“It definitely changed the game,” Ryder said. “The last couple games we’ve been down … and it was nice to get up on the board first — and be able to hold on for the victory.”
And while a mere 2:50 had ticked off the scoreboard clock, the Defenders suddenly had more offensive jump as Lust was just off the mark with a series of rips from different parts of the field. Mifflinburg’s Lydia Knepp nearly equalized but missed high, while Woland’s effort from the right flank clipped the crossbar.
In the meantime, Warrior Run’s defensive backfield — left back Callie Ulmer, right back Andreanna Bohart and center backs Lindsey Trapani and Kiley Bohart — were gaining confidence as they remained goal side whenever the Wildcats appeared poised to strike and found just enough to poke the ball out of danger so they could regroup.
“The defense did a great job of not letting them get inside too much,” Ryder said.
“We weren’t able to capitalize on the attack, for some reason,” Dando countered. “I don’t know. We have to figure that out. Whatever it is, it wasn’t working tonight.”
Warrior Run had one more quality chance before half, but Jainie Hanford’s pop sailed high after a Lust effort was stopped out front. Ohnmeiss showed her aggressiveness and her no-fear attitude in the final minute, coming well off her line to swallow up a well-paced through ball that Mifflinburg couldn’t hop on.
“It was just one of those nights,” Dando said.
Ohnmeiss reset the tenor of the match early in the second half, by sliding to her right to flag down a Wildcats pop. While the Defenders couldn’t polish off a corner that fell in front, Ohnmeiss kept her squad in front by parrying a Jasmine Doebler rip over the crossbar. As it turned out, nothing eluded the talented sophomore.
Warrior Run’s (6-8, 3-5) skid was over — and the quest for postseason play continues to burn.
Warrior Run 1, Mifflinburg 0
Second half
WR–Maura Woland (Raygan Lust), 2:50.
Shots: M 4-3. Corner kicks: WR 3-1. Goalkeepers: Mifflinburg, Laura Darrup (2 saves); Warrior Run, Addisyn Ohnmeiss (4).