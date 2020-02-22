Not long after a savvy play backfired on Sydney Hoffman, Warrior Run coach Rachael Herb pulled her junior shooting guard from Friday’s district playoff game.
It wasn’t terrific timing — the Defenders soon trailed East Juniata by 12 with six minutes to play — but to have any chance for a comeback Hoffman had to play with a clear head.
“I looked at her and said, ‘Syd, I need you out on that floor more than I need you on this bench. Your team needs you, and you need to trust in them,’” Herb said. “We’re down, we’re making mistakes, but you need to keep your head in the game and keep playing on.
“She went out there and did what needed to be done.”
Hoffman scored 10 points, grabbed four rebounds and had a key assist in the final 4 1/2 minutes to fuel the Defenders’ surge to a stunning 38-36 win in a District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal.
Jordan Hartman, Gracy Beachel and Hoffman drilled 3-pointers in the game-winning 18-4 run that moved Warrior Run into the district semis for a second consecutive year.
“To get out with a win — may have been ugly — that was really special, especially in front of home crowd and our peers,” said Hoffman. “That’s really special.”
The third-seeded Defenders (16-7) carry a four-game winning streak into next week’s game against second-seeded Bloomsburg (19-5), a 40-29 winner over No. 7 Hughesville.
East Juniata, the No. 6 seed and a Tri-Valley League semifinalist, finished 15-9.
“I asked the girls to come out and play as hard as they can,” said Tigers coach Travis Quici. “I don’t have any regrets, and I don’t think they had any regrets.”
Hoffman became Warrior Run’s top scorer when classmate Emily McKee injured her right knee in the regular-season finale. The 6-foot-1 McKee (16.1 ppg.) played her best basketball in the previous three games, scoring 80 points with a 28-for-29 clip at the foul line before her ACL tear. It left Friday’s game without a dominant post presence, and the Defenders struggled to score, shooting 5-for-18 and committing 14 turnovers in the first half.
“Losing a player like Emily, we didn’t have long to adjust,” Hoffman said, “and it was obvious in the first half that we were missing something.”
East Juniata fell behind 6-0 at the start, but closed the first quarter with a 7-0 run and squeezed ahead 16-13 at halftime. Clarye Guyer and Alyssa Robinson both hit 3-pointers among their five first-half points.
“We didn’t shoot enough in the first half,” said Herb. “We gave up a lot of opportunities.”
The Tigers opened the third quarter with five steals in three minutes, and Thea Neimond scored off three of them for a 22-16 lead.
It was 27-20 in the fourth when Hoffman, trapped on the sideline in the backcourt, attempted to throw the ball out of bounds off Neimond. Instead, Neimond avoided the spike, collected the loose ball and passed ahead to Clarye Guyer for a layup. Neimond followed with a three-point play for a 32-20 with 6:14 showing, and Hoffman went to the bench.
“I did not execute well, but Coach took me out and sat me down to say, ‘Let’s go. It’s time for you to go,’” said Hoffman. “That really got me going. I needed to be pulled out, and she needed to hit the reset button.”
When she returned after Hartman’s triple, Hoffman converted an offensive rebound into a trey from the right corner. Another offensive board turned into a pair of free throws for a 32-28 score. After Neimond ended a three-minute drought and matched her career-high with 15 points, Hartman was fouled after rebounding a missed free throw and made a pair.
Hoffman scored underneath on an inbound pass, and a Guyer putback with 1:26 to play made it 36-33. Neimond grabbed a missed Hoffman 3 but couldn’t make either foul shot; East Juniata was 1-for-6 at the foul line in the fourth quarter.
Warrior Run then tied it when Hoffman was double-teamed and threw a baseball pass across the top of the arc to Beachel for an open 3-pointer with 36 seconds to play. Beachel made tying 3s in three games during the Defenders’ win streak, according to Herb.
“I was really confident and knew I just had to stay relaxed in that situation because we were down,” said Beachel. “I feel like it kind of sparked something in us.”
“I was annoyed that I couldn’t get my shot,” Hoffman added, “but as soon as I released that pass and saw no one on her I knew she was going to hit it.”
Hoffman rebounded a missed layup and made the go-ahead free throws with 28 seconds left.
“They threw a couple shots in, and we got cold there and missed some layups,” said Quici. “There were two or three possessions where we needed a bucket and we didn’t get them.”
“We are a team that unfortunately — and fortunately — play better when we come from behind,” said Herb. “Typically when we get down by 10 or 12 I’m little antsy, but the girls have a lot of heart and they’re scrappy. They get the job done when it needs to be done.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A GIRLS TOURNAMENT
QUARTERFINAL
WARRIOR RUN 38, EAST JUNIATA 36
East Juniata (15-9) 36
Paris Feltman 2 1-2 5, Clarye Guyer 4 0-1 9, Thea Neimond 7 1-5 15, Alyssa Robinson 2 2-4 7. Totals 15 4-12 36.
3-point goals: Guyer, Robinson.
Did not score: Leah Sankey, Cypress Feltman.
Warrior Run (16-7) 38
Sydney Hoffman 3 5-6 12, Gracy Beachel 3 0-0 8, Katie Watkins 2 0-0 5, Jordan Hartman 3 3-3 11, Holly Hollenbach 1 0-0 2, Alayna Wilkins 0 0-1 0. Totals 12 8-10 38.
3-point goals: Beachel 2, Hartman 2, Hoffman, Watkins.
Did not score: Marissa Pick.
Score by quarters
East Juniata`7`9`9`11 — 36
Warrior Run`6`7`7`18 — 38