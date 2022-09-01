DANVILLE — Amara Bieber scored a goal in each half, and three of her teammates added to Warrior Run's 5-1 win over Danville in Thursday's Heartland Athletic Conference crossover match.
It was the Defenders' first win of the season as they prepare for their opening home match against Shikellamy next week.
“I’m super-excited for the first home game on the turf,” Warrior Run's Raygan Lust said. “We haven’t had a home game under the lights on the turf, and I’m just super-excited for it.”
Thursday's loss dropped Danville to 1-2 on the season.
“Focusing on man-marking is what will get us there,” Danville coach Angela Sivillo said. “We had a lot better second half, shutting down some of their key players. That will be our focus going into the game so our offense can do its job.”
The opening 10 minutes of the match was telling, as Danville used a long ball to create a shot on goal. Defenders goalie Chloe Burden took a hard shot off her chest for the game’s first save. The rest of the half belonged to Warrior Run as the combination of Maura Woland, Lust and Bieber proved too much for Danville’s defense. Woland was the game's first goal scorer in the 13th minute.
“We were pretty confident with possession,” Warrior Run coach Rob Ryder said. “We came out and possessed the ball. When we got our opportunities, we were there to poke it in.”
Lust scored Warrior Run’s second goal when she jumped up to connect with a cross from Brooke Ryder. Lust’s knee hit the ball and popped it over Ironmen goalie Kamryn Michaels' head for a two-goal lead.
Bieber rounded out the first-half scoring with an unassisted effort in the final 10 minutes. She also capped the scoring in the final 13 minutes when she uncorked a shot from distance that was mishandled by the keeper.
“The first half we were definitely moving off the ball more and into space,” Lust said. “When the opportunity came up to cross it, we took it. We are great at playing through the middle and moving it to the corner to get that cross off.”
Andreanna Bohart made it 4-0 more than 11 minutes into the second half when she took a ball down the wing to set up a threat. She beat the keeper with a ball to the far post.
The lead didn’t last long as Danville freshman Madison Merrell got on the board with the team’s second shot on goal.
“If we get that one goal it will change the momentum and get us hype to get more,” Sivillo said. “We’re working on getting closer to the goal. We got some good rips from Maddie Merrell.”
WARRIOR RUN 5, DANVILLE 1
First half
WR-Maura Woland (Katie Zaktansky), 12:46; WR-Raygan Lust (Brooke Ryder), 27:01; WR-Amara Bieber, 31:42.
Second half
WR-Andreanna Bohart, 51:41; D-Madison Merrell, 53:22; WR-Bieber, 66:10.
Shots: WR 16-5. Shots on goal: WR 11-2. Corners: WR 4-0. Fouls: WR 7-5. Saves: Warrior Run 1 (Chloe Burden); Danville 6 (Kamryn Michaels).