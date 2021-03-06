TURBOTVILLE — Sydney Hoffman was reluctant to give Warrior Run coach Rachael Herb an assist for a possible game-saving timeout call Friday.
The Defenders senior guard had grabbed a rebound in traffic under the Line Mountain basket in the waning seconds of the District 4 Class 3A girls quarterfinal. Hoffman was bumped off-balance near the baseline and appeared to be falling out of bounds when Herb reflexively shouted for a stoppage.
"I'm lucky I got the timeout," Herb said. "I knew I had them left, so I was fortunate that I could call that."
Instead of a likely turnover that would have given the visiting Eagles possession and an opportunity for a game-winning shot with 3.5 seconds to play, Warrior Run held on to the ball and the win in a 37-36 nailbiter.
Then again, Hoffman didn't find the decisive sequence all that dramatic.
"I was on the way out of bounds but (probably) inbounding it because that definitely was going to be a foul, I think," Hoffman said. "But I would have done what I could to make a play — throw it off her legs or something. It was a great coaching move. I was going down or I was going to dribble out of that, but she made the right move."
The fourth-seeded Defenders took their largest lead at 37-29 on a Jordan Hartman 3-pointer with 5:18 remaining in the game. They didn't score again as the No. 5 Eagles forced six turnovers and rallied within a point on the second of consecutive Jaya London buckets with 1:15 showing.
"We got comfortable — and not in a good way," said Hoffman. "Sometimes comfort is good but we just laid back and settled, and we really couldn't do that. This is a team we needed to attack, and we settled all game."
Line Mountain (10-11), which had won its previous three games, had four shots at the lead. Defenders junior Emily McKee blocked one, and Eagles senior Liberty Downs saw her late jumper rattle out into Hoffman's grasp.
"Liberty shot that ball — it was right in front of me and I thought it was down — but it just caromed out," said Line Mountain coach Ian Lundy. "We didn't shoot the ball great (13-of-55). We had a lot of balls that spun on the rim, but we just encouraged them to keep taking that shot and be fearless. That's certainly how we played."
The Eagles led 5-2 early with a Hannah Ruohoniemi 3-pointer, keeping Warrior Run off the board until Hoffman converted a steal more than two minutes in.
"We didn't come out on our toes and hustle at all in the beginning of the game, and that really set a poor tone for us," said Hoffman, who had 12 points and 13 rebounds. "We were able to win in spite of that, but I don't think we really ever got out of that funk. (The Eagles) just kept coming, and I give them credit. Defensively, they jumped every passing lane to the last whistle."
Although the Defenders surged ahead to 11-7 by the end of the first quarter, and led 17-12 with 3:30 left in the half, Line Mountain rallied for a 19-all tie at the break. Terri Reichard, who led the Eagles with 12 points, scored a pair of transition buckets in the final 21 seconds of the half.
Reichard hit a 3-pointer to break the tie early in the third quarter, and Line Mountain held the lead at period's end despite Warrior Run treys from Hoffman and the 6-foot McKee (12 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks).
"We've been kind of up-and-down with our competitiveness at times, and we've had bad stretches to start games here at the end of the season," said Lundy. "We really competed (Friday). They did everything we asked. They really fought. Today, sustained over the course of a full game, that's the best we've played — and we knew it would take (that effort) against them."
McKee scored four points on baby hook shots in the lane, while Gracy Beachel and Hartman buried 3-pointers in the 10-1 fourth-quarter run that put the Defenders up 37-29.
"We were fortunate enough that we got a big enough lead that we could hold on to it," said Herb. "I tell the girls, playoffs is a whole new season. It's anybody's game, and we did not come out ready."
"It's pretty frustrating," Hoffman added. "That's definitely not what we wanted coming into this game. We studied film; we were ready for everything they threw at us; we just didn't execute ... and that's really frustrating."
Warrior Run (8-9) plays at top-seeded Bloomsburg — a 66-16 winner over No. 8 Troy — in Tuesday's semifinal round.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A QUARTERFINAL
WARRIOR RUN 37, LINE MOUNTAIN 36
Line Mountain (10-11) 36
Sage Hoover 0 2-4 2, Terri Reichard 4 3-4 12, Hannah Ruohoniemi 2 0-0 5, Liberty Downs 2 2-6 6, Emily Gonsar 0 1-2 1, Jaya London 2 0-0 4, Kylie Klinger 1 0-0 2, Kyleen Michael 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 8-16 36.
3-point goals: Reichard, Ruohoniemi.
Did not score: None.
Warrior Run (8-9) 37
Sydney Hoffman 5 0-0 12, Alexis Hudson 1 0-0 2, Gracy Beachel 2 0-1 5, Jordan Hartman 1 1-2 4, Emily McKee 4 3-4 12, Alayna Wilkins 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 4-7 37.
3-point goals: Hoffman 2, Beachel, Hartman, McKee.
Did not score: Katie Watkins, Leah Grow, Holly Hollenbach.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain`7`12`9`8 — 36
Warrior Run`11`8`8`10 — 37