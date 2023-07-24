BANGOR, Maine — Andrew Bechtel doubled to the left field fence with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to drive in the winning run as Cherry Hill Atlantic (N.J.) beat Warrior Run, 7-6, for the Little League Senior Division East Region championship on Monday afternoon.
Cherry Hill Atlantic topped previously unbeaten Warrior Run twice in a five-hour span to qualify for the World Series, which begins Saturday in Easley, S.C. Austin Hanni pitched a two-hit shutout in the day's opening 2-0 win.
Once-beaten Cherry Hill Atlantic doubled in the tying run with two outs in the home sixth in the final. That run and the game-winner were among the team's six, two-out runs.
Warrior Run was scoreless for the final three innings of the decisive game. An inning-ending double play in the fifth began a string of seven consecutive outs turned by Cherry Hill reliever Tristan Perry. He hit Landon Polcyn with a two-out pitch in the seventh, and then walked Avery Reiff. Perry worked out of the jam by coaxing a fly out to preserve the 6-all tie.
After Warrior Run's Polcyn struck out the side in the seventh, Warrior Run left the bases loaded in the top of the eighth. Jamie Keifer was hit by a pitch to start the inning and was bunted to second base. Tyler Ulrich singled to left field, pushing Keifer to third. Landon Tillson then followed a strikeout by working a walk. Griff Harrington flew out to center fielder Carter Gill, who made a tough catch after appearing to lose the ball in the sun.
In the home eighth, Cherry Hill's Stephen Longo reached base when hit by a 3-1 pitch. A sacrifice bunt moved Longo to second before an infield pop out. Bechtel then fouled off a 1-1 pitch before doubling to deep left to win it.
Harrington belted a two-run home run in the third inning to help erase Cherry Hill's early 4-2 lead. Reiff's fifth-inning double followed a Polcyn single and put Warrior Run in front for the last time, 6-5.
Warrior Run left nine runners on base in the title game. Eight players had hits in a 10-hit attack.
Hanni, a left-hander, struck out four without issuing a walk in his two-hit victory earlier in the day.
Cherry Hill broke a scoreless tie with two outs in the fifth inning of the opener. Brody Connors singled ahead of walks to Aiden Ryder and Bechtel. Zach Salsbery then won a seven-pitch at-bat to walk, fouling off a 1-2 offering before taking three consecutive balls, which scored Connors for a 1-0 lead.
Cherry Hill added an insurance run in the seventh on a Hanni sacrifice fly that scored Ryder, who led off the inning with a double.
Harrington singled with one out in the home seventh — which was Warrior Run's first hit since Landen Wagner's leadoff single in the first — snapping a string of 18 consecutive outs. Polcyn was hit by a pitch to bring the winning run to the plate, but Hanni picked up a strikeout and a fielder's choice to shortstop to close the win and force a decisive game.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
SENIOR DIVISION
EAST REGION
at Mansfield Stadium, Bangor, Maine
Championship Round
Cherry Hill Atlantic (N.J.) 2, Warrior Run 0
Cherry Hill (N.J.);000;010;1 — 2-6-1
Warrior Run;000;000;0 — 0-2-2
Austin Hanni and Stephen Longo. Griff Harrington, Jamie Keifer (7) and Gabe Engel, Landon Tillson.
WP: Hanni. LP: Harrington.
Cherry Hill Atlantic: Aiden Ryder 1-for-3, double, run; Zach Salsbery 1-for-3, RBI; Hanni 1-for-3, RBI; Tristan Perry 1-for-3; Carter Gill 1-for-3, double; Brody Connors 1-for-3, run.
Warrior Run: Landen Wagner 1-for-3; Harrington 1-for-3.
Cherry Hill Atlantic (N.J.) 7, Warrior Run 6 (8 inn.)
Warrior Run;203;010;00 — 6-10-1
Cherry Hill (N.J.);310;101;01 — 7-9-1
Engel, Keifer (2), Landon Polcyn (6) and Tillson. Brody Goldfarb, Perry (3), Ryder (8) and Longo, Mick Goldstein.
WP: Ryder. LP: Polcyn.
Warrior Run: Wagner 1-for-5; Tillson 1-for-3, 2 runs; Harrington 1-for-5, home run (3rd, 1 on), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Polcyn 2-for-3, 2 runs; Avery Reiff 2-for-2, double, 2 RBIs; Chase Knarr 1-for-4; Cohen Zechman 1-for-3; Tyler Ulrich 1-for-4.
Cherry Hill: Ryder 2 runs; Andrew Bechtel 3-for-5, 2 doubles, 2 runs, RBI; Zach Salsbery 2-for-3, 2 doubles, run, 2 RBIs; Ryan Moyer 2-for-4, run, 2 RBIs; Perry 1-for-3; Gill 1-for-3, RBI; Longo run.