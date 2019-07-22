CAMP HILL — Warrior Run may be getting its first exposure to state-level baseball, but many of the kids in the opposite dugout Sunday night had been in a couple of these tournaments the past few postseasons.
Still, Warrior Run matched zeroes for three innings with East Pennsboro in the Major Division tournament at Edward R. Norford Memorial Stadium. Not so much after that, but Derrick Zechman’s bunch has been in this spot before and things worked out rather nicely.
After surrendering three runs in the top half of the fourth, Warrior Run found that burst too much to overcome and eventually fell to East Pennsboro 3-1 in the last of four opening-round games.
While East Penn actually scored twice more in the fifth, once lightning started to flash all over Harrisburg’s West Shore the game was put on hold for about an hour. Eventually tournament officials declared the game over and booked the four full innings.
As a result, Warrior Run will need to win out if it hopes to pocket a state championship to go with its District 13 and Section 3 crowns. So, next up for Zechman’s group is a date with Harborcreek at 1 p.m. today. Harborcreek dropped a 9-5 decision to West Point. The winner of the state title advances to the Mid-Atlantic Regional in Connecticut with hopes of reaching the Little League World Series in South Williamsport.
Even though East Penn loaded the bases against Griffen Harrington in the first and had another runner aboard in the second, the game was still scoreless until the fourth inning. Warrior Run got a little loose with the baseball, and problems followed.
“They’ve played at the state level for the past three years, but we were scrapping with them until the fourth inning and we started the inning off with an error,” Zechman said. “You can’t give teams four outs because they’re going to make you pay.
“Griff gave us a solid effort, kept them off balance, and we made some plays in the field, but we had too many errors. That’s what ended up being the difference. Credit to them: they hit the ball. They had some key hits there, but I was proud of our kids.”
Speedy catcher Lucas Martz opened the pivotal third by reaching on a throwing error that allowed him to go to second base. While Steel Bayer lined out to center, Harrington tried to nail Martz several pitches later with a throw to second and the ball wound up in center field.
Suddenly parked at third base, Martz easily scored when Mason Smith sliced a single to right for the game’s first run. After Shane Askins fouled out, the Section 4 champions were back at it when pinch-hitter Ryan Seibert drew a walk.
Brody Rafferty followed with a line single to center that chased home pinch-runner Easton Comp with the second run. And moments later it was 3-0 after pinch-hitter Logan Collette sliced a double down the left-field line that plated Seibert.
All three runs off Harrington were unearned.
Warrior Run responded in the home half of the third, as Chase Knarr led off by tagging East Penn starter Chase Deibler for a ground-rule double. When Harrington shot a single to left, Warrior Run had runners at the corners.
While Deibler was able to get Brayden Gower on a bouncer back to the mound, Knarr scampered home to put Warrior Run in the book. That was it for the hard-throwing Deibler, who was removed after throwing 50 pitches and replaced by Smith. He halted Warrior Run’s momentum by getting Landon Polcyn to bounce back to the mound and struck out pinch-hitter Avery Reiff.
Although East Penn was on the attack again in the fifth — Aaron Angelo homered, while Martz tripled and scored on Bayer’s sacrifice fly — those events were wiped out by the hour-long weather delay and eventual decision to call the game.
“We would have liked to have finished the game, but there’s nothing they can do to control the weather,” Zechman said. “It is what it is.”
With a loss in the book, that means Warrior Run must climb back through the consolation bracket if it hopes to play in next month’s Mid-Atlantic Regional. Having done that en route to winning the District 13 title, it’s a familiar path.
“We never do anything easy, but it seems like we play our best when our backs are against the wall,” Zechman said. “In districts, it was in the losers bracket. We’ve got to have short-term memory. We play at 1 (today) ... but we’ll be ready to go.
“It’s win or the season’s over — but we don’t want it to end yet. We’ve got to get the bats going. Their pitcher was good and he threw hard. He didn’t have much off-speed, but he popped the ball and that’s the best pitcher we’ve seen all season.”
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
MAJOR DIVISION
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Norford Memorial Stadium, Camp Hill
East Pennsboro 3, Warrior Run 1 (4 inn.)
East Pennsboro`000`3`— 3-4-0
Warrior Run`000`1`— 1-3-3
Chase Deibler, Mason Smith (4) and Lucas Martz; Griffen Harrington and Gabe Engel. W-Deibler; S-Smith.
East Pennsboro: Smith 2-for-2, run, RBI; Brody Rafferty 1-for-3, RBI; Logan Collette 1-for-1, double, RBI. Warrior Run: Harrington 2-for-2; Chase Knarr 1-for-2, run, double; Brayden Gower 0-for-2, RBI.
Other Sunday scores: Newtown-Edgmont 8, Exeter 7; Greater Pittston 5, Council Rock Holland 4 (9 inn.); West Point 9, Harborcreek 5.