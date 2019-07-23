CAMP HILL — One look was all Tyler Ulrich needed.
Once Warrior Run’s center fielder had a chance to see what Harborcreek pitcher Alex Manendo had to offer Monday, Ulrich was locked in at the plate.
Banging out hits in each of his last three plate appearances while driving in three runs, Ulrich’s productivity at the top of the lineup played a leading role as Warrior Run held off Harborcreek 5-4 in a consolation bracket contest in the Pennsylvania Little League Major Division Tournament.
“It’s not over yet,” Ulrich said. “We’ll keep on winning, keep moving forward. Feels good.”
Chase Knarr blasted a two-run home run, and Landon Polcyn hurled two innings of hitless relief as Warrior Run erased an early two-run deficit, escaped a late threat, and maintained its hopes of winning a state championship with the win.
Derrick Zechman’s club also picked up a four-inning start from Brayden Gower — Gower fanned seven and walked five while maxing out his pitch count (87) — as well as two hits and a critical run off the bench from Avery Reiff.
Unless weather forces tournament organizers to adjust the schedule, Warrior Run will meet Newtown-Edgmont tonight (7 p.m.) in an elimination contest.
Harborcreek (0-2) nicked Gower early by pushing across single runs in the first and second innings on RBI singles from Sam LaFuria and Manendo, respectively, so Warrior Run found itself staring at a 2-0 deficit that had everyone more than a bit uneasy.
Several moments later, however, the momentum shifted dramatically.
James Keifer opened the third by reaching on an error, and went to second base on a wild pitch. Pinch-hitter Alec Frey, despite sitting in a 1-2 count, was able to get a bunt down that advanced Keifer to third.
Two pitches later, Ulrich’s single to left chased home Keifer with Warrior Run’s initial run.
“It was a decent pace, not too slow and not too fast,” Ulrich said of Manendo’s stuff. “I knew it was getting in there, so I just kept my eye on the ball and … swung.”
Knarr drilled a 3-1 delivery over the fence in left-center for a two-run homer to give Zechman’s group its first lead of the tournament at 3-2.
“When I’m up there, I see a watermelon,” Knarr said. “I see the ball all the way. I hit it really well and it just went over.”
Once ahead, the mindset in the Warrior Run dugout quickly became much more positive.
“They had great at-bats all game,” Zechman said. “Tyler, first pitch of the game, the kid in left fleld made a great catch, diving catch. They were on it all game.”
After Gower skipped through the bottom half of the third with his only clean inning, Warrior Run struck again in the fourth when Ulrich’s two-out double to left plated Gabe Engel to make it 4-2. Engel, who reached on a fielder’s choice, score from first base.
Harborcreek made it a one-run game (4-3) in the bottom half of the fourth when Jake Rocky walked with the bases loaded, but Gower was able to get Heath Butza on a slow roller back to the mound for the final out.
Warrior Run wasn’t finished either, as Reiff opened the sixth with a double and advanced to third on Kaden Haines’ bouncer to second. While Manendo (six strikeouts, one walk) struck out the next batter, Ulrich beat out a slow roller to third that enabled Reiff to chug home and restore Warrior Run’s lead to two runs (5-3).
“Avery Reiff stepped up big,” Zechman said. “Coming off the bench isn’t easy to do … and he came up twice and just roped them. Actually, he scored what ended up being the game-winning run — so kudos to him. I’m so happy for him.”
That extra run gave Warrior Run a little breathing room in the home half of the sixth, and Zechman’s crew needed that.
Harborcreek was unable to ring up a hit against Polcyn, but they were in business when Toby Vahey and Hayden Dylewski drew consecutive one-out walks. Pinch-runner Troy Barker stole third as Polcyn recorded a strike out for the second out of the inning.
Moments later, a wild Polcyn delivery had Barker on his way home, closing the gap to 5-4. Then Polcyn walked Rocky to put the potential winning run on base.
“Very stressful, pins and needles,” Zechman said. “I think they play a game with me sometimes. They want to see me get my ticker going. In a pressure situation, Landon came up big, throwing strikes. We did walk a handful of guys (eight), which put us in trouble and some of those walks ended up scoring. We got out of a lot of jams, but again, a quality win and lots of guts. Gutsy performance by all the kids.”
Nothing guttier than Polcyn, who needed just three pitches to fan Butza, close out the game and propel the District 13 champions another round deeper.
“I know there were nerves, because he had two people on in the last inning,” Knarr said of Polcyn, who fanned five during his two-inning stint, “but he got through it.”
“I said it in sectionals and I said it in districts, ‘As long as you’re still in the tournament, you have a chance,’” Zechman said. “I never count these kids out, and they come out swinging when their backs are against the wall. Anything can happen.
“We’re top six right now and I told the kids, ‘One more win gets you top four.’ We’re going to see what happens. We’re going to enjoy this one.”
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
MAJOR DIVISION
STATE TOURNAMENT
at Edward R. Norford Memorial Stadium, Camp Hill
WARRIOR RUN 5, HARBORCREEK 4
Warrior Run`003`101 — 5-8-1
Harborcreek`110`101 — 4-5-2
Brayden Gower, Landon Polcyn (5) and Griffen Harrington, Gabe Engel (5). Alex Manendo and Jake Rocky.
WP: Gower. LP: Manendo. S: Polcyn.
Warrior Run: Tyler Ulrich 3-for-4, run, double, 3 RBIs; Chase Knarr 2-for-3, run, HR (3rd, one on), walk, 2 RBIs; Avery Reiff 2-for-2, run; Griffen Harrington 1-for-3; James Keifer 0-for-1, run; Engel 0-for-2, run.
Harborcreek: Sam LaFuria 1-for-3, RBI; Manendo 1-for-4, RBI; Noah Sprickman 1-for-3, run; Toby Vahey 1-for-1, walk; Hayden Dylewski 1-for-1, run, three walks; Parker Irwin 0-for-2, run, walk; Troy Barker 0-for-1, run.