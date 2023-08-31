After finishing the 2022 season with an undefeated record in conference play, Warrior Run will have a tough hill to climb if it wants to duplicate last season’s success.
The Defenders completed their 2022 season with a 14-5-1 record. They were eliminated after a 5-0 loss to PIAA-semifinalist Lewisburg in the District 4 Class 2A semifinals.
After losing their top three scorers, the Defenders will have some voids to fill on the offensive side of the ball. While the Defenders will be in the mix in the HAC-II, there could be more parity heading into this season.
“The conference will be tough as it always is,” said Warrior Run coach Troy Emmert. “We should be a solid competitive season if we can remain healthy.”
Last season, the Defenders finished undefeated in HAC-II play with a 10-0 record. Their five losses all came in non-conference play against Jersey Shore, Danville, Williamsport and Lewisburg twice.
This year, Warrior Run will have to find replacements for Alex Brown, Ben Potter and Tanner Polcyn on offense. The trio combined to score 39 of the Defenders’ 55 goals last season. To make matters worse, the Defenders also lost senior forward Gavin Sanner to a season-ending knee injury.
“This is definitely a rebuilding year, especially on the offensive side as we are only returning five starters from last season,” Emmert said. “Will be a totally new look for the team offensively.”
Warrior Run will welcome back senior forward Judah Kennel, who missed all of last season after he injured his knee. Kennel and senior defenders Sean Brown and Isaac Butler are the three players Emmert expects to lead the team this season.
The Defenders will also return sophomore goalkeeper Braego Cieslukowski, who recorded four shutouts and a 1.450 goals against average as a freshman last season.
Midd-West is also coming off a double-digit win season in which it posted a record of 12-8-1. Like Warrior Run, Midd-West was also eliminated in the district semifinals. The Mustangs’ season ended in double-overtime loss to Danville, which also qualified for the state playoffs last season.
The Mustangs are bringing back leading-scorer Noah Romig, who finished the 2022 season with 19 goals and 10 assists for a total of 48 points. Goalie Cole Keister is also returning for the Mustangs. Keister recorded eight shutouts and a 1.216 goals against average last season.
In addition to Roming and Keister, Midd-West coach Marc Ferster expects all of his upperclassmen to be leaders on the team this year.
“Expectations here at Midd-West have and I believe will always stay the same,” Ferster said. “We at the beginning of the year take time to talk about these things, but I feel it’s a given that everyone who becomes a part of this program/family knows that we start with the mindset that we want to take one game at a time and get better as the season progresses.”
Southern Columbia will look to bounce back from a 2022 campaign in which it finished with an overall record of 6-11-1. The Tigers started off the season 4-0, but finished 2-11-1 the rest of the way.
This season, Southern will return three of its top four scorers in Joseph Singley (11 goals), Isaac Carter (seven goals) and Landon Ferrara (five goals). Carter will be doing double duty this fall as he’s also a defensive tackle and kicker for the Tigers’ football team.
Southern coach Dave Hall also expects junior Xander Roadarmel and sophomores Ben Gehret and Thomas Bender to be factors in 2023. The Tigers are also returning goalie Ethan Reed, who was the starter as a freshman last year.
“I think that we have a very good nucleus that comes back,” Hall said. “I think we’re skilled in some critical positions and we’re trying to fill in some gaps in other areas, but so far the guys have been doing great.”
Mifflinburg will attempt to rebound from a 5-11-2 record last season, but it will have to do with limited numbers. The Wildcats only have 12 players on their roster.
As a result, the Wildcats will rely on their five seniors, midfielders Kellon Brubaker, Collin Dreese and Moses Knepp and defenders Bryant Groff and Chris Croll, to lead the rest of the team.
“Low player numbers will mean staying healthy and having starters play a lot of minutes,” said Mifflinburg coach Dan Gehers. “Might be the key to a good record.”
Central Columbia, Montoursville, Hughesville, Loyalsock and Bloomsburg will also play in the HAC-II in 2023.