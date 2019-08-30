Warrior Run coach Chris Long was impressed with his team’s running game in a season-opening win over Muncy.
Why wouldn’t he be? Senior Hoyt Bower rushed for 239 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and the Defenders averaged nearly 7 yards per carry.
“Expecting that? No, I don’t think you ever expect a game like that,” Long said. “The goal was to run the ball, and we put an emphasis on that in the offseason. We played better than expected.”
Long was quick to credit the offensive line for the explosion on the ground.
“The guys on the line played very well,” Long said. “We got to the linebackers. We only had three negative-yardage plays, and two were when the second team was in. Having one negative play with the starters in was huge. We got to the second level, didn’t blow assignments, and were mixing inside and outside runs.”
As the Defenders prepare to take on Milton tonight, the Black Panthers know they have to be ready for Warrior Run’s rushing attack.
“I see a pretty confident team with a lot of experience,” Milton coach Phil Davis said. “I was very impressed with their o-line. They were very physical and were good as a unit.”
Things went well in the opener for the Defenders, but the Black Panthers made too many mistakes in a season-opening loss to Shamokin.
“Without a doubt, field position hurt us,” Davis said. “We didn’t capitalize on some special teams plays, and put ourselves in a bad spot. We turned the ball over, and that really put us in a bad spot.”
Milton trailed 18-7 early in the second half after getting on the board with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Ashton Canelo to Xzavier Minium, but five lost fumbles ultimately cost the Black Panthers.
“We had some positive things early in the game, and then some later,” Davis said. “I don’t want to take anything away from Shamokin’s defense because they played well, but we really hurt ourselves on offense with fumbles. We had some good drives going until we turned it over. We have got to protect the ball better (tonight).”
Long and the Defenders took notice of Milton’s big-play capability.
“They had some bigger plays,” Long said. “That touchdown pass to Minium was a catch-and-ran. He’s freshman, but he has some legs. They have a new quarterback, and he was fairly accurate. Their line seems to be big, so I’m a little concerned with how we’ll handle that.”
Milton and Warrior Run is a rivalry game, and tonight’s contest will be broadcast on SECV8.
“This is always a rivalry,” Long said. “It really doesn’t matter what the records are, especially when we play this early in the season. The kids know each other, so there will be bragging rights.
“Most of the coaching staff played in this game on one side or the other, so we can relate to it. We know the emotions run high, but we have to maintain our discipline.”