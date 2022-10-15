TURBOTVILLE — Maggie Sheets, Amara Bieber and Raygan Lust all scored as Warrior Run beat Towanda, 3-1, on Saturday in nonleague girls soccer action.
The Defenders improve to 8-9 and will travel to Lewisburg for their regular-season finale on Wednesday.
Warrior Run needs to beat the Green Dragons to guarantee a berth in the District 4 Class 2A playoffs or remain above 9-6 Williamson in the power ratings. The Defenders are currently at .493, while Williamson is .455.
Warrior Run 3, Towanda 1
WR Goals: Amara Bieber, Raygan Lust, Maggie Sheets; Towanda Goals: Kathryn Dunn.
Shots: WR 17-1. Corners: WR 7-1. Saves: Towanda 16 (Clara Gantz); Warrior Run 3 (Addisyn Ohnmeiss).