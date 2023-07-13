DUBOIS — Warrior Run scored three runs in the fourth inning without benefit of a hit, and Landon Polcyn was dominant in six stellar innings as the Senior Division All-Stars advanced over Downingtown West, 4-1, in the winners' bracket final of the Pennsylvania Senior Division State Tournament at DuBois Little League.
Warrior Run (6-0) awaits the survivor of the elimination bracket — Downingtown West, DuBois or Hollidaysburg — at 11 a.m. on Saturday for the state title. Warrior Run must be beaten twice on Saturday, with the "if necessary" game set for 2 p.m. The state champion advances to the Eastern Regional in Bangor, Maine, which begins Wednesday.
Polcyn allowed a run-scoring triple in the first inning, as well as two of Downingtown's three hits, but he settled in. He retired 11 in a row after the first inning before a fifth-inning error broke the streak. Polcyn struck out 10 and walked two over six innings. Griffen Harrington retired the side on just 11 pitches — striking out two — to pick up the save for Warrior Run.
James Keifer tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the second inning before the Section 3 champs tacked on three runs in the fourth.
Gabe Engel had an RBI walk, Keifer had his second sacrifice fly, and Cohen Zechman had an RBI groundout for Warrior Run in the fourth for a 4-1 lead.
Landen Wagner's single to lead off the fifth was Warrior Run's only hit of the game.
Pennsylvania Senior Division
State Tournament
at DuBois Little League
Winners' bracket final
Warrior Run 4, Downingtown West 1
Warrior Run;010;300;0 — 4-1-1
Downingtown West;100;000;0 — 1-3-1
Landon Polcyn, Griffen Harrington (7) and Gabe Engel. Dovidio, Ceribelli (4), Frye (6) and Laverty.
WP: Polcyn; LP: Dovidio.
Warrior Run: Landen Wagner, 1-for 4; Harrington, run; Polcyn, run; Chase Knarr, 2 runs; James Keifer, 2 RBIs.