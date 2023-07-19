BANGOR, Maine — Griffen Harrington pitched three-hit ball for four scoreless innings, and his triple sparked a fourth-inning rally that propelled Warrior Run to a 10-0 victory over Auburn, Massachusetts, in the first round of the East Region Senior League Baseball Tournament on Wednesday.
Harrington went 3-for-4, and Jamie Keifer was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the win. Avery Reiff and Cohen Zechman each added a pair of RBIs, while Reiff and Landon Polcyn each scored twice for state champion Warrior Run.
Warrior Run broke through with a four-run fourth, and it pulled away with six runs in the sixth to advance in the championship bracket. Warrior Run plays Delaware state champion Mid Sussex at 1 p.m. today. Kole Swain struck out seven in five innings and combined with two other Mid Sussex pitchers on a no-hitter to beat Stonington, Connecticut, 4-0.
Warrior Run's sticks were quieted early Wednesday by Auburn starter Bryce Everson. He worked around Landen Wagner's leadoff single in the first inning, and he stranded two runners in the second. Everson followed with a 1-2-3 third.
Harrington opened the fourth with a triple to center field, and Polcyn was then hit by pitch. Reiff reached base on a fielder's choice before the inning's first out. Keifer singled to left field, knocking in Harrington for a 1-0 lead. Polcyn then scored on a passed ball ahead of Zechman's two-run single to center for a 4-0 lead.
In the sixth, Warrior Run filled the bases with one out before Harrington lashed an RBI single to left. It was 6-0 after Polcyn's groundout, and Reiff (two-run single), Chase Knarr (RBI double) and Keifer (RBI double) followed with consecutive two-out, run-scoring hits.
Harrington needed a fraction of the run support. He erased a leadoff walk with a pickoff play and stranded a subsequent runner in the first inning; Rex Vartabedian's third-inning single was followed by an inning-ending, double play; and an Owen Morrow double in the fourth resulted in nothing for Auburn. Morrow and Ty Goodrich, who doubled with one out in the fifth off reliever Gabe Engel, were the only Auburn batters to advance as far as second base.
Engel closed the mercy-rule win with a 1-2-3 sixth.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
SENIOR DIVISION TOURNAMENT
EAST REGION
At Bangor, Maine
First Round
Warrior Run 10, Auburn, Mass. 0
Warrior Run;000;406;— 10-10-0
Auburn;000;000;— 0-4-3
Griffen Harrington, Gabe Engel (5) and Landon Tillson. Bryce Everson, Luke Martin (4), Adrian Callahan (5), Jayden Ortiz (6), Dom Freitas (6) and Owen Morrow.
WP: Harrington. LP: Everson.
Warrior Run: Landen Wagner 1-for-4; Tillson run; Harrington 3-for-4, triple, run, RBI; Landon Polcyn 2 runs, RBI; Avery Reiff 1-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Chase Knarr 1-for-2, double, RBI; Jamie Keifer 2-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs; Cohen Zechman 1-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Tyler Ulrich 1-for-2, run.
Auburn: Morrow 2-for-3; Ty Goodrich 1-for-2; Rex Vartabedian 1-for-2.
Other scores
New Jersey 8, Maryland 3
Rhode Island 4, New York 1
Delaware 4, Connecticut 0