TURBOTVILLE — One of the teams most affected by missing the 2020 softball season was Warrior Run.
Consecutive state quarterfinal appearances had a veteran team ready to contend for the Class 3A championship, but the coronavirus and graduation robbed the Defenders of that chance last spring.
Now, a young, inexperienced Warrior Run team is beginning to round into shape as the playoffs approach, which should concern the rest of the District 4 field.
On Thursday at the Moser Complex, junior Maggie Gelnett knocked in three runs, and the Defenders pounded out 12 hits in a 6-2 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II victory over Hughesville.
"We haven't been consistent, but we've had some games we've hit the ball," Warrior Run coach Greg Watson said. "We feel like we were a couple girls from breaking out."
How inconsistent have the Defenders been? They were until Thursday the only team to beat Central Columbia ace Mea Consentino, yet dropped a 16-15 contest to Southern Columbia for the Tigers' only win in the division.
However, that came at the beginning of the season, and Gelnett says the Defenders are improving.
"I think we are continuing to gain confidence," Gelnett said. "I think we get better each game."
Gelnett gave the Defenders a 2-0 edge in the bottom of the first, hitting a homer to center field after Kaelyn Watson singled to start the inning.
"It doesn't have to be a homer, but any kind of hit really can spark us," Gelnett said.
That gave Warrior Run starter Valandra McHenry a bit of breathing room. The junior allowed just one run over five innings but seemed to escape trouble in almost every one except her last inning. The Spartans left eight runners on base in the first four innings.
Hughesville stranded a runner that was on second base with one out in the top of the first. The Spartans loaded the bases in the second, but Sarah Wertz's liner was hit right at Gelnett in left field. The Spartans then got the first two runners on in the third inning, but the runner on second failed to tag on a flyball that became a double play.
Hughesville managed just one run in that stretch, and it came off the bat of a player subbed in for an injury in Hughesville's No. 9-spot. Sophomore Lauren Mook ripped an RBI double to the centerfield fence to cut the Warrior Run lead to 2-1.
"Valandra did a nice job. When she got in trouble, she really buckled down," Greg Watson said.
McHenry retired the side in order in the top of the fifth, and Warrior Run scored some insurance runs in the bottom of the inning.
With one out, Gracy Beachel doubled. After the second out, Abby Evans singled in Beachel for a 3-1 lead, and Evans ended up on third after an outfield error. Kaelyn Watson followed with an RBI single, and Gelnett tripled her home. Gelnett then came home to make it 6-1 after the throw to third went to the fence.
"We can be an explosive offensive team," Greg Watson said. "I was just waiting for that to happen."
McHenry and Kaelyn Watson combined to allow just an earned run. McHenry struck out five and walked four to pick up the win.
Warrior Run 6, Hughesville 2
Hughesville;000;100;1 — 2-5-3
Warrior Run;020;040;x — 6-12-4
Sarah Wertz, Loralie Bennett (6) and Jenna Davis. Valandra McHenry, Kaelyn Watson (6) and Emma Kaufman.
WP: McHenry; LP: Wertz.
Hughesville: Lauren Mook, double, RBI.
Warrior Run: Gracy Beachel 2-for-4, double, run; Kaelyn Watson 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Maggie Gelnett, 2-for-3, triple, home run (2nd, 1 on), 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kaufman, 2-for-3, double; Mackenzie Watts 2-for-3.