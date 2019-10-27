ESPY — Warrior Run coach Chris Long said his squad didn’t have a great week of practice, and it reflected in the Defenders’ start Saturday in a nonconference football game with Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech.
“We looked like we didn’t have a good week of practice at the start of the game,” Long said. “Some of that is on us as coaches.”
However, when the Defenders offense finally got the ball late in the first quarter, Warrior Run’s offensive line took over.
After falling behind by 12 points before it touched the ball, Warrior Run rolled up 469 yards of offense on just 34 plays in a 55-20 win over the Rams at Wen Cera Memorial Stadium.
“The holes were so big on some of my runs I was untouched,” said Defenders tailback Denver Beachel, who ran for 245 yards and four TDs. “It was really easy sometimes.”
It didn’t start easy for Warrior Run (6-4), who will host No. 5 seed Lewisburg (5-5) on Friday night in the District 4 Class 3A quarterfinals.
The Rams (3-7) took the opening kickoff, and picked up 36 yards down to the Warrior Run 21 on the first play from scrimmage with a successful hook-and-lateral play. Mahki Mundrick found Owen Reichner for a 12-yard TD for a 6-0 lead after the two-point conversion failed.
Vo-Tech recovered an onside kick, picked up a 42-yard gain on a third-and-8 bomb to Caleb Dawson, and took a 12-0 lead when Mundrick and Reichner hooked up for the second time with 4:10 left in the first quarter as the Rams took a 12-0 lead.
“We came out really flat,” Beachel said. “We need to start a little better next week against a better team.”
The Defenders grabbed the lead by the end of the first quarter. Riley Daubert turned an 8-yard pass into a 50-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 12-7 before Beachel scored his first TD on a 5-yard run set up by Daubert’s 39-yard punt return for a 13-12 lead with 11 seconds left in the first quarter.
Beachel scored on a 39-yard TD run to make it 19-12 with 8:32 left in the second quarter, before the Rams took the lead one last time. Mundrick returned the ensuing kickoff 39 yards to the Warrior Run 46. Mundrick and Reichner connected for a third touchdown, this time for 28 yards. The two-point pass to Reichner was good and the Rams led 20-19 with 7:44 left.
That finally shook Warrior Run out of its doldrums. The Defenders scored four more times in the second quarter, capped by Corderman’s 47-yard strike to Daubert (three catches, 104 yards, two TDs) at the first-half buzzer. Beachel’s two-point run made it 47-20 at the half. Corderman was 5-of-5 for 113 yards and two scores.
Beachel took a handoff on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter and ran 57 yards for his final TD of the game. Ahmahd Keyes caught a two-point conversion pass to send the game into the mercy rule.
WARRIOR RUN 55,
COLUMBIA-MONTOUR VO-TECH 20
Warrior Run (6-4) 13 34 8 0 — 55
CMVT (3-7) 12 8 0 0 — 20
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
CMVT-Owen Reichner 12 pass from Mahki Mundrick (pass failed)
CMVT-Reichner 6 pass from Mundrick (pass failed)
WR-Riley Daubert 50 pass from Remington Corderman (Logan Witmer kick)
WR-Denver Beachel 5 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
WR-Beachel 39 run (kick failed)
CMVT-Reichner 28 pass from Mundrick (Reichner pass from Caleb Dawson)
WR-Pete Reasner 2 run (Alejandro Izquerido-Barron kick)
WR-Beachel 19 run (Izquerido-Barron kick)
WR-Beachel 11 run (kick failed)
WR-Daubert 47 pass from Corderman (Beachel run)
Third quarter
WR-Beachel 57 run (Ahmahd Keyes pass from Corderman)
TEAM STATISTICS
WR CMVT
First downs 16 13
Rushes-yards 29-356 19-30
Passing yards 113 215
Passing 5-5-0 14-36-4
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-1
Penalties-yards 1-5 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Warrior Run: Denver Beachel 13-245, 5 TDs; Justin Blair 8-66; David Gearhart 3-30; Logan Smedley 2-9; Riley Daubert 1-9; Pete Reasner 1-(-5). Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech: Mahki Mundrick 14-29; Seth Shoemaker 1-1; Caleb Dawson 4-0.
PASSING — Warrior Run: Corderman 5-5-0 for 113 yards, 2 TDs. Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech: Mundrick 11-26-3 for 200 yards, 3 TDs; Dawson 2-10-1 for 15 yards.
RECEIVING — Warrior Run: Daubert 3-104, 2 TDs; Ahmahd Keyes 2-9. Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech: Dawson 4-122; Owen Reichner 5-69, 3 TDs; Caleb Sittler 1-12; Shoemaker 2-9; Mundrick 1-3.