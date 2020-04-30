Warrior Run part of changes in Heartland-Division III football

High school football’s biggest offseason change occurred in Division III of the Heartland Athletic Conference as South Williamsport left to join the Northern Tier League in all sports.
Warrior Run, a District 4 Class 3A semifinalist last season, dropped to Division III from Division II. The Defenders will also compete in Class 2A for the next two-year enrollment cycle.
In fact, all of the Division III teams will play in Class 2A except for Loyalsock, which will remain in Class 3A.
Southern Columbia expanded its schedule once again. The Tigers, which enter the season with a 48-game winning streak, open on the road Saturday, Aug. 29 against the Berwick Bulldogs at Crispin Field.
There will be battle of the defending Class 3A and Class 2A state champions at Jim Roth Field at Tiger Stadium on Sept. 18 when Wyoming Area plays the Tigers. Southern Columbia also picked up a game with one of top District 3 Class 3A teams, visiting the Reading area to face Wyomissing on Oct. 3, a Saturday afternoon contest.
Southern eschewed the opportunity to play for the HAC-III crown last season by playing regular-season games against Hammond (S.C.), Wyoming Area and Montoursville.
There is not much difference in Mount Carmel’s schedule, other than a change in the order. North Schuylkill moved to the opening game this season, while Montoursville was added to the schedule as one of the Red Tornadoes’ HAC crossover games.
Warrior Run retained rival Muncy as one of its nonleague games. The Defenders will also face Montgomery on Sept. 11, and host District 2 Northwest, which finished 6-4 and as the Eastern Conference Class A champion. The Rangers return George May, a 1,000-yard rusher a season ago, and starting quarterback Ryan Wassell. Northwest is slated to play Bloomsburg in a nonleague game.
Bloomsburg
Date Team Time
Aug. 28 Loyalsock 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Southern Columbia 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 Central Mountain 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 Midd-West 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Williams Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 Mount Carmel 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Hughesville 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 Warrior Run 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Northwest 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 at Central Columbia 7 p.m.
Hughesville
Date Team Time
Aug. 28 at Montgomery 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Mount Carmel 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 Wellsboro 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Mifflinburg 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 Warrior Run 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Athens 7 p.m.
Oct.9 Bloomsburg 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 Southern Columbia 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Loyalsock 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 Muncy 7 p.m.
Loyalsock
Date Team Time
Aug. 28 at Bloomsburg 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Shikellamy 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 Southern Columbia 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Danville 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 Montoursville 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Troy 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 Lewisburg 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Mount Carmel 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 Hughesville 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 Warrior Run 7 p.m.
Mount Carmel
Date Team Time
Aug. 28 at North Schuylkill 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 Hughesville 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 Shikellamy 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Montoursville 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 Southern Columbia 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Bloomsburg 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Danville 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 Loyalsock 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Warrior Run 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 Shamokin 7 p.m.
Southern Columbia
Date Team Time
Aug. 29 at Berwick 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 Bloomsburg 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Loyalsock 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 Wyoming Area 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Mount Carmel 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 Wyomissing 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 Central Columbia 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Hughesville 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 Selinsgrove 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 Danville 7 p.m.
Warrior Run
Date Team Time
Aug. 28 at Muncy 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 Milton 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 Montgomery 7 p.m.
Spet. 18 Central Columbia 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Hughesville 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Central Mountain 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 Northwest Area 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Bloomsburg 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 Mount Carmel 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 at Loyalsock 7 p.m.