TURBOTVILLE — Peyton Meehan and Alexis Hudson both hit two 3-pointers as Warrior Run built a sizeable first-half lead and made it hold up for a 33-26 win over Line Mountain on Wednesday night.
It was the first win of the year for the Defenders (1-2). Meehan and Hudson led all scorers with 10 points each for Warrior Run, which built a 17-6 lead at halftime.
The Eagles (1-3) tried to get back into the game in the second half, scoring 12 of its 26 points in the third quarter. Sierra Klinger led Line Mountain with nine points.
Line Mountain (1-3)
Sierra Klinger 3 3-9 9; Brooke Barwick 1 2-2 4; Kyleigh Masser 1 0-0 3; Hannah Ruohoniemi 1 0-2 2; Kyleen Michael 2 1-2 5; Liz Spieles 1 1-2 3. Totals 9 7-17 26.
3-point goals: Masser.
Did not score: Ava Stiely, Sophia Coller, Kailey Buriak.
Warrior Run (1-2)
Mora Woland 0 0-2 0; Alexis Hudson 4 0-2 10; Peyton Meehan 4 0-0 10; Sienna Dunkelberger 1 5-9 7; Abby Evans 0 0-2 0; Kelsey Hoffman 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 5-15 33.
3-point goals: Hudson 2, Meehan 2.
Did not score: Lilly Wertz, Chloe Burden.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain;4;2;12;8 — 26
Warrior Run;10;7;8;8 — 33