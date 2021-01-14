MILTON — Emily McKee scored 14 points to lead three Warrior Run players in double figures, and the Defenders defeated Milton 45-36 in girls basketball action Wednesday.
Warrior Run outscored the Black Panthers 16-8 in the fourth quarter to turn a one-point lead into the nine-point win. Jordan Hartman hit a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers to help the Defenders pull away. Hartman finished with 11 points, and Sydney Hoffman added 10 points.
Crystal Hamilton scored 12 points to lead Milton.
Warrior Run 45, Milton 36
Warrior Run 45
Sydney Hoffman 4 1-2 10, Gracy Beachel 1 0-0 3, Jordan Hartman 3 2-2 11, Emily McKee 6 2-4 14, Holly Hollenbach 2 3-4 7. Totals 16 8-12 45.
3-point goals: Hartman 3, Hoffman, Beachel.
Did not score: Katie Watkins, Alayna Wilkins, Sierra Dunkleberger.
Milton 36
Crystal Hamilton 4 4-6 12, Leah Walter 3 0-0 6, Raulerys Vega-Garcia 1 4-8 6, Kyla Rovenolt 2 0-0 4, Kiersten Stork 0 2-2 2, Brooklyn Wade 0 2-2 2, Abigail Kitchen 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 12-18 36.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run 17 5 7 16 — 45
Milton 8 9 11 8 — 36
n Mount Carmel 59,
Central Columbia 43
ALMEDIA — Dani Rae Renno scored a game-high 22 points to help the Red Tornadoes stay undefeated.
Mount Carmel (3-0) trailed by two after the first quarter, but outscored the Blue Jays 16-5 in the second quarter to take control.
Lauren Shedleski added 13 points for the Red Tornadoes.
Mount Carmel 59,
Central Columbia 43
Mount Carmel (3-0) 59
Lauren Ayres 1 0-0 3, Mia Chapman 4 0-0 8, Caroline Fletcher 0 3-4 3, Lauren Shedleski 5 2-4 13, Dani Rae Renno 9 4-7 22, Jenna Pizzoli 3 0-0 8, Alyssa Reisinger 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 9-15 59.
3-point goals: Pizzoli 2, Ayres, Shedleski.
Did not score: Rachel Witkoski, Maggie McCracken.
Central Columbia (1-2) 43
Ellie Rowe 1 3-5 5, Lindsey Bull 3 0-0 6, Alaina Humphrey 3 1-3 7, Alyx Flick 5 2-3 14, Emmie Rowe 4 0-0 8, Maddy Blake 1 1-3 3. Totals 17 7-14 43.
3-point goals: Flick 2.
Did not score: Nora Fritz, Caitlyn Weatherill.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 15 16 13 15 — 59
Central Columbia 17 5 11 10 — 43
n Mifflinburg 44,
Jersey Shore 36
JERSEY SHORE — Brooke Catherman scored 17 points, and Ella Shuck added 15 points as the Wildcats picked up the HAC-I victory.
Catherman had six points, and Shuck five in the fourth quarter as Mifflinburg (1-1 overall and HAC-I) clinched the win.
Delaney Herbst had 10 points to lead Jersey Shore (1-2, 0-2).
Mifflinburg 44, Jersey Shore 36
Mifflinburg (1-1) 44
Brooke Catherman 5 6-8 17; Olivia Erickson 2 0-0 4; Ella Shuck 5 3-6 15; Jenna Haines 1 0-0 2; Avery Metzger 2 0-0 4; Alexis Scappeliti 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 9-14 44.
3-point goals: Shuck 2, Catherman.
Did not score: Elizabeth Sheesley, Laine Martin.
Jersey Shore (1-2) 36
Delaney Herbst 5 0-2 10; Devon Walker 3 1-2 8; Grace Lorson 2 0-0 5; Sophia Kauffman 2 0-0 4; Rachel Lorson 1 3-4 5; Aubrey Schilling 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 4-8 36.
3-point goals: Walker, G. Lorson.
Did not score: Emma Kauffman, Jocelyn McCracken, Celia Shemory, Sam Machmer.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 12 12 7 13 — 44
Jersey Shore 7 14 7 8 — 36
n Lewisburg 46,
Williamsport 36
WILLIAMSPORT — Roz Noone scored 13 points, and Sophie Kilbride added 12 points as a balanced Green Dragons squad picked up the nonleague road win.
Regan Llanso added nine points, while Lauren Gross added seven points for Lewisburg (3-0).
Jessica Robinson had 10 points to lead the Millionaires (0-2).
Lewisburg 46, Williamsport 36
Lewisburg (3-0) 46
Roz Noone 4 3-4 13; Sophie Kilbride 6 0-0 12; Regan Llanso 3 3-5 9; Lauren Gross 2 3-5 7; Hope Drumm 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 9-14 46.
3-point goals: Noone 2, Drumm.
Did not score: Maddie Still.
Williamsport (0-2) 36
Fate 2 0-0 5; Chilson 3 0-0 6; Mahon 2 0-0 5; Bieler 1 0-0 2; Robinson 5 0-2 10; Heilmreich 2 0-2 4; Baney 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 0-4 36.
3-point goals: Fate, Mahon.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 15 10 12 9 – 46
Williamsport 8 16 8 4 — 36
n Nativity BVM 53,
Southern Columbia 52
CATAWISSA — Samantha Heenan scored six fourth-quarter points, helping the Hilltoppers rally from a six-point deficit entering the fourth quarter.
Kammy Abdoi added 16 points, and Madison Kramer had 12 points for Nativity (4-0).
Ally Griscavage and Summer Tillett each scored 14 points, while Loren Gehret chipped in 13 points for the Tigers (1-2).
Nativity BVM 53,
Southern Columbia 52
Nativity BVM (4-0) 53
Samantha Heenan 7 3-3 17; Kaitlyn Zementraus 3 0-0 8; Kammy Abdoi 5 4-7 16; Madison Kramer 5 2-3 12. Totals 20 9-13 53.
3-point goals: Zementraus 2, Abdoi 2.
Did not score: Caelen Quick, Zimerofsky, Grace Brennan.
Southern Columbia (1-2) 52
Grace Callahan 1 0-0 3; Ally Griscavage 6 2-6 14; Summer Tillett 7 0-0 14; Loren Gehret 4 5-5 13; Ava Novak 2 1-3 6; Colby Bernhard 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 8-14 52.
3-point goals: Callahan, Novak.
Did not score: Faith Callahan, Maddie Griscavage.
Score by quarters
Nativity 10 17 11 15 — 53
Southern Columbia 17 7 20 8 — 52