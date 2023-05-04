TURBOTVILLE — Down by two runs in the fifth inning, the Warrior Run baseball team had their backs up against the wall, with only two options: fight or flight.
The Defenders chose to fight on Thursday afternoon, engineering a 4-2 comeback win over Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III rivals Southern Columbia.
“We found a way to get gritty and found a way to win a game,” said Warrior Run coach Derrick Zechman. “We’ve been struggling to win games like this. We’ve been on the other ends of some really hard-fought losses.”
Warrior Run (5-8, 1-8 HAC-III) finally won its first divisional matchup in Thursday’s battle, something that has eluded them all season long.
“Any win is good, especially in the conference that we’re in,” said Zechman. “Anyone can beat anyone.”
For a while, the game looked like a pitcher’s duel. Neither team scored in any of the first four frames, although both teams had plenty of opportunities to push a runner across the plate.
The Defenders left six runners on base (four in scoring position) in the first four innings. Southern Columbia (6-9, 4-5 HAC-III) stranded even more runners on base in the first four frames, stranding seven runners. The Defenders left the bases loaded twice in that timeframe.
The Tigers finally broke the scoreless tie in the fifth inning, taking advantage of multiple mistakes by Warrior Run's fielding. Caden Hopper scored on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt after reaching base with a single. Shortly after, brother Charles Hopper scored on an error on a ground ball hit by Hunter Sharrow.
Warrior Run fought right back in the bottom half of the inning, loading the bases up with no outs. Southern Columbia pitcher Connor Dunkelberger earned two quick outs, but relief pitcher Charles Hopper walked in a run. In the next at-bat, Mason Sheesley hit a fly ball that was muffed by the right fielder, allowing three more runs to score.
“I thought they were going to get out of the inning,” said Zechman. “Credit to our kids, they just kept battling and battling and battling.”
With the rain earlier in the week, the steady light rain that persisted throughout most of the game certainly didn’t make the field conditions any better. All game long, softly hit ground balls died in the infield grass and resulted in infield singles.
“When you put the ball in play, it gives you a chance,” said Zechman.
Freshman Griff Harrington started on the bump for the Defenders, lasting 5 1/3 innings and allowing just one earned run. He was replaced by Landon Polcyn, who finished the game and earned the save.
“Griff had an awesome day,” said Zechman. “Did a good job keeping them off balance with off-speed pitches and just keeping his composure.”
Harrington also recorded three hits at the plate, including a double.
For the Tigers, the loss means that they will have to win four out of their final five games to finish with a .500 record and qualify for the District 4 playoffs. They’ll next be in action on Monday at Danville. Warrior Run will host St. John Neumann on Saturday.
Warrior Run 4, Southern Columbia 2
Warrior Run;000;040;X – 4-6-3
Southern Columbia;000;020;0 – 2-6-3
Harrington, Polcyn and Lewis. Dunkelberger, Caden Hopper and Charles Hopper.
WP: Harrington. LP: Dunkelberger. S: Polcyn.
Warrior Run: Harrington 3-4, 2B; Allison 1-2, 2B, BB, RBI; Betz 1-2, 2B, BB; Zechman 1-2, BB.
Southern Columbia: Dunkelberger 2-4, 2B, Sharrow 1-2, 2 BBs, RBI; Ch. Hopper 2-4; Ca. Hopper 1-4.