NEW BERLIN — An early deficit was nothing Warrior Run couldn’t overcome Tuesday night in the District 13 Little League Junior Division winner's bracket final.
Despite the team falling into a 2-0 hole before they even got a chance to bat, the Warrior Run all-stars rebounded for a 4-3 victory.
“I’m proud of the way we responded,” Warrior Run manager Derrick Zechman said. “We were behind from the get-go. Credit to Mifflinburg. They’re scrappy; they put the ball in play; they had good pitching; and they made plays in the field. Every time we thought we were going to get the lead and have momentum, they’d make a double play and get out of the inning. They made a lot of plays when they needed to make them.”
Landen Wagner supplied the game-tying RBI, and then scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning. Landon Polcyn pitched in relief for Warrior Run, and picked up the victory after an opening 3 2/3 innings by starter Griff Harrington.
Warrior Run is off until Monday, while Mifflinburg won't play again until Saturday. Selinsgrove and Snyder County square off Thursday, and the winner will face Mifflinburg.
Mifflinburg’s bats started the game well.
With one down in the top of the first, Kaiden Kmett drew a walk before Mason Schneck and Chad Martin supplied back-to-back singles — the latter of which knocked in a run. Larry Murray then laid down a squeeze bunt with a runner on third to drive in Mifflinburg’s second run.
Warrior Run fought back in the bottom half of the inning, cutting the deficit in half with a run of their own. Tyler Ulrich opened the inning with a single and subsequently stole second base. Gabe Engle — the next batter — then drove in Ulrich with a single of his own.
Mifflinburg starter Mason Schneck got the next three Warrior Run batters out to escape with the one-run lead.
Warrior Run was back in business an inning later, but failed to score after having the bases loaded. Kmett, Mifflinburg's third baseman, snagged a ground ball, tagged a runner and then fired the ball to first base for an inning-ending double-play to keep Mifflinburg out front once again by one run.
“I was a little worried because our infield looked crappy before the game. We were throwing balls all over the place,” Mifflinburg manager Dave Kmett said. “Having played these kids so much in the past we know where to pitch them and know where to play them in certain situations, so we used that to our advantage."
The Wildcats extended their lead in the top of the fourth inning following a lead-off walk by catcher Cub Dietrich. Hunter Resseguie slapped a pinch-hit single to put runners on first and second. Later in the inning, Schneck helped his own cause by hitting a sacrifice fly to center field to put the Wildcats ahead 3-1.
Warrior Run battled right back in the bottom half of the inning yet again, scoring a run of its own. Polcyn connected on a leadoff single and scored when the leadoff hitter Ulrich was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Warrior Run came away with just one run in the frame, and still trailed 3-2 headed to the fifth inning.
In the bottom half of the fifth, Warrior Run took the lead for the first time, a lead it would never relinquish. Harrington led off the inning with a single and stole second base. With two down in the inning, Wagner came through with an RBI single to tie things up. After stealing second, Wagner advanced to third on a passed ball and then scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
Polcyn closed out the game, pitching 3 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks. He struck out two batters in that span as well to come away as the game’s winning pitcher.
“Landon Polcyn did a heck of a job coming in in relief," Zechman said. "They were hitting Griff early and got his pitch count up. They didn’t have too many hard-hit balls off Polcyn. I’m really happy with the way our pitchers threw today. Early in the game, it looked like there would be a lot of runs scored. Every inning there were runners on base. Mifflinburg is a great team, and I’d be shocked if we don’t end up playing them again.
Mifflinburg left 12 runners on base, eight of which were left in scoring position.
“We killed ourselves with runners left on base,” said Kmett. “We had the bases loaded a few times. We just had one bad inning where they got the bases loaded and we hit a batter, and they ended up with two runs.”
LITTLE LEAGUE JUNIOR DIVISION
WARRIOR RUN 4, MIFFLINBURG 3
Mifflinburg;200;100;0 — 3-7-1
Warrior Run;100;120;x – 4-9-1
Mason Schneck, Cole Reibsome (3), Jack Whittaker (6) and Cub Dietrich. Griff Harrington, Landon Polcyn (4) and Gabe Engle.
WP: Polcyn; LP: Reibsome.
Mifflinburg: Kaiden Kmett 1-for-2, walk, hit by pitch, stolen base, run; Schneck 2-for-3, RBI, stolen base, run; Chad Martin 2-for-4, RBI; Larry Murray RBI; Whittaker walk; Nick Lloyd walk; Dietrich 1-for-2, 2 walks, run; Hunter Resseguie 1-for-1; Cheeky Griffith walk.
Warrior Run: Tyler Ulrich 1-for-2, walk, two stolen bases, RBI, run; Engle 1-for-3, walk, stolen base, RBI; Harrington 2-for-4, stolen base, run; Brayden Gower 1-for-4; Polcyn 1-for-4, run; Landen Wagner 2-for-2, walk, two stolen bases, run; Cohen Zechman two walks, stolen base; Lucas Ditty 1-for-1; Cooper Wilkins walk.