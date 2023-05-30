The Warrior Run softball team knows it’s playing with house money at this point.
The Defenders made back-to-back appearances in the PIAA quarterfinals in 2018 and 2019, but havn’t advanced to the district playoffs since that run.
Starting the 2023 playoffs as the No. 6-seed, the young Defenders — with four freshmen in the starting lineup — have a date this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. with top seeded North Penn-Liberty at Elm Park in Williamsport.
The offense has been strong for the most part this season, as the Defenders average 6.2 runs per game. The only pitchers to shutdown the Warrior Run offense were Nolah Moyer of District 4 Class 2A runner-up Muncy and last year’s Daily Item Player of the Year Kim Shannon as she put together her best performance of the season to no-hit Warrior Run back on May 12.
Freshman righty Mackenzie Heyler has come into her own in the varsity circle over the last half of the season. She allowed only one earned run against Muncy, and beat Bucktail, the Class A champion, in that stretch as well. She allowed six earned in the first two innings against the Bucks, but limited a team that hit .465 (yes, you read that right) in the regular season, to just two runs in a 9-8 win.
“I have a lot more confidence, now,” Heyler said. “We have come so far (during the season), and our team is so excited (to reach this point).”
“Some of its confidence, and some of its just experience,” Warrior Run first-year coach Mark Evans said. “She’s not overpowering, so if she doesn’t hit her spots, she get hit hard. If she’s hitting her spots, and changing locations and speeds — like any pitcher that can do that — she’s tough.”
Warrior Run’s top two hitters this season have been upperclassmen, though. Senior Abby Evans is hitting .500 this season with a team-high four homers and 22 RBIs. Junior Kayla Swartchick, who knocked in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth of the district semifinal — is hitting .345 with 20 RBIs.
Though the defense hasn’t been perfect in the post season — two errors in each of the two victories over Central Columbia and Towanda — it’s certainly improved greatly than the 14 errors the Defenders committed in the first three games of the season. Junior right fielder Megan Rovenolt saved an extra-base hit in the semifinal against the Black Knights by running down a ball on the line with a spectacular with diving catch.
Today’s opponent — Liberty (21-0) — will be a tough one, featuring one of the top players at any level of District 4 in pitcher Mackenzie Tice. The junior is hitting a team-high .523 with 13 doubles and a team-high 29 runs scored. She’s thrown 113 innings this season with 168 strikeouts, and an ERA of 1.10.
And in this year of freshmen in District 4, the Mounties have one of the best in Haley Litzelman, whose laser from deep right field erased a Mifflinburg runner at third in the district semifinal. Litzelman hit .411 with three homers and a team-high 32 RBIs this season.
“A good way to put it is that we’ve gotten the confidence to play with these teams,” Evans said. “We started the year shaky — a couple of our games early, I’d like to have back — but a good team matures through a season, and I think we are getting there.”
The winner of today’s game will face Susquenita, the District 3 runner-up, while the loser will play the District 2 champion. Mid-Valley and Holy Redeemer play for that title.