As they gathered the spent aerosol string cut loose during a postgame celebration brought on by another historic win, Derrick Zechman took a moment to review what his Warrior Run team had been able to accomplish.
Zechman wasn’t just thinking of the 9-5 victory over Orwigsburg that his resilient club had just completed — a win that sealed Warrior Run’s first Little League Section 3 Major Division championship — but the build-up to Wednesday’s win was just as meaningful.
Perhaps more meaningful, since this group has spent plenty of its baseball postseason living precariously on the edge.
A humbling loss snapped Zechman’s club back to attention and triggered a run that led to a District 13 championship, a subsequent Section 3 crown and starting tonight, one of eight prized spots in the Pennsylvania state tournament.
Warrior Run opens states tonight (7 p.m.) against Section 4 champion East Pennsboro at Camp Hill’s Edward R. Norford Stadium.
Should Warrior Run prevail in tonight’s encounter, Zechman’s bunch will return to Norford on Monday night (7 p.m.) to meet the winner of the opening-round game between Harborcreek (Section 1) and West Point (Section 2).
Should Warrior Run fall, the Section 3 champs will play the Harborcreek-West Point loser Monday (1 p.m.) in the consolation bracket.
Since Zechman’s crew fought back through the consolation bracket to defeat Central Columbia twice and earn its first District 13 title, those win-or-else experiences could come in handy should Warrior Run be faced with that possibility.
Warrior Run also worked its way through the winners bracket in Section 3 play only to be victimized by Orwigsburg 6-5 in the first of two title games. Fortunately for Warrior Run, a late rally in Game 2 cemented a 9-5 decision that led to its first Section 3 crown.
“Unfortunately, we don’t like to do things easy — but it’s rewarding and it taught us in the districts. Our backs were against the wall five games straight,” Zechman recalled. “Ever since the Danville game (a 15-5 loss in Warrior Run’s second District 13 outing), we’ve played our best ball, after they beat us when we had an early lead.
“We were playing every other day, and the kids responded to it. We were in a good spot here in the sectional tournament after winning the undefeated game, but we came out a little sluggish and credit to Orwigsburg, a great team. Their backs were against the wall, similar to us in districts. We came out and we’ve been in this situation, we didn’t panic.
“It was a gutsy performance by the kids.”
What Warrior Run (9-2) will bring into its first state tournament is an explosive lineup that erupted for 11 hits and nine runs in its championship game win over Orwigsburg. Six of those runs came on home runs by Brayden Gower, Chase Knarr and Tyler Ulrich, so Zechman’s group does have some pop.
Add Griffen Harrington and Landon Polcyn to that aforementioned trio and you’ve got a quintet that was a combined 11-for-17 in its victory over Orwigsburg with two doubles, three homers, seven runs scored and eight runs batted in.
Cooper Wilkins plated the final run with an RBI fielder’s choice, and the bottom half of the Warrior Run lineup also has capable hitters. Cohen Zechman reached twice on walks, while Gabe Engel walked once and scored ahead of Knarr’s three-run jack.
Other available players on Warrior Run’s roster include James Keifer, Zamir Keyes, Avery Reiff, Kaden Haines, Alec Frey and Jalen Hall. Reiff, in a late pinch-running role, scored the final run of Wednesday’s memorable victory over Orwigsburg.
Knarr pitched the first four innings of the Section 3 final, maxing out his pitch count at 85. That means he’ll be ineligible to pitch tonight, but the rest of Derrick Zechman’s staff will be available — including Ulrich, who relieved Knarr in the title game.
“We were playing with our backs to the wall last tournament, during districts, and we fought all the way through up to here,” Ulrich said. “So, we’re proud to be here.”
East Pennsboro (12-1) posted a perfect 3-0 record in winning the Section 3 title, completing its run to the championship by defeating State College 5-0. East Penn was 9-1 during the District 6 tournament, compiling a 5-0 mark in pool play before putting together a 4-1 record once bracket play began.
“We’ve just got to go out and do the same things,” Ulrich said. “Throw strikes and do what we did here. It’s kind of fun.”
“It’s awesome to see the support we’ve had in the community, (and those folks) coming out to support us,” Derrick Zechman said. “I just don’t want it to end.
“We don’t just want to be satisfied being at states, but regardless we’re top eight in the state and it’s a great feeling.”