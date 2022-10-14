MONTGOMERY — What a difference a few weeks can make.
Just three weeks ago, Warrior Run was 0-4, on a 22-game losing streak having not won a game since the 2019 season, and had a then-undefeated Northwest team coming into its home stadium.
The Defenders stunned the Rangers back on Sept. 23, and from there, have now managed to put together three wins in their last four games, which will likely land Warrior Run in the District 4 Class 3A playoffs in three more weeks.
The most recent win came on Friday, as the Defenders once again showcased their potent passing game.
Ryan Newton threw for 284 yards on 10-of-18 passing to lead Warrior Run to a 41-6 win over Montgomery.
"We've come a long way, I'm so proud of every single one of these players," said Warrior Run coach Derrick Zechman. "We went through the gauntlet early in the season, and we've got two really good teams to finish with (Mifflinburg and Milton), but the confidence is there. We've been battling through some injuries but they come to work every day to get better and that's what I'm so proud of. You practice hard, the wins will take care of themselves and they're starting to see that and starting to reap the benefits of the hard work."
All of Newton's numbers came in the first half, as he did not play after halftime. Several of those yards went to Samuel Hall, who scored three touchdowns — two rushing and one receiving — while making seven catches for 166 yards. He also ran for 47.
Two short touchdown runs by Hall in the first quarter, one for three yards and one for five, capped Warrior Run drives and put the Defenders up 13-0 after a quarter. Long passing plays jump started both drives, as Newton hit Tyler Ulrich for a 25-yard reception on the first play of the Defenders' first scoring drive, and then hit Stone Allison for a 22-yard connection on the first play of Warrior Run's second scoring drive. Hall then handled most of the rest, as he picked up 36 of his 47 rushing yards on that drive.
"Sam is a big-time playmaker and when we can move him around and play different positions, you can utilize a matchup with him and it helps free up some other guys we have to make plays," said Zechman. "We try to spread the ball around and we did that tonight and Sam capitalized on some good opportunities."
Montgomery, which lost its starting quarterback, Parker Persing, for the season last week, turned to senior tight end Weston Pick to fill in under center, and the unfamiliarity with the position was evident, as the Red Raiders committed three turnovers, all in the first half.
The first one, a lost fumble on a mishandled handoff on Montgomery's first offensive play of the game, didn't hurt the Red Raiders as Warrior Run turned it right back over on its subsequent drive. But Pick was picked off by Hall early in the second quarter, giving the Defenders the ball at their own 28. After a penalty backed them up 11 yards, Newton hit Carter Marr with a short screen pass, and Marr turned it into an 83-yard touchdown reception to put Warrior Run up 20-0.
Warrior Run took advantage of another Montgomery turnover later in the quarter, as the Defenders recovered a fumble near midfield with 1:23 left, and on the first play of their ensuing drive, Newton hit Hall for a 51-yard touchdown pass, making it 27-0.
"It's rocky water right now, but we just have to get through it and stay positive," said Montgomery coach Christian Diggs. "We want to give the seniors something to remember and give the young guys something to look forward to so we just have to keep the positivity going and keep a positive mindset these last two weeks."
The Defenders nearly put the game into the mercy rule at halftime, as Newton hit Marr in the end zone for what appeared to be a 17-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the half. But Warrior Run was flagged for an illegal formation and the half was over.
The game went into the mercy rule on Warrior Run's first second-half possession. After Montgomery went three-and-out, a short punt gave the Defenders the ball at the Montgomery 39. Second-string quarterback James Keifer hit Hall for a 17-yard reception and then tossed a 16-yard touchdown to Eli Butler, and followed that up by hitting Ulrich for the two-point conversion.
Thomas Royles added a 44-yard touchdown run later in the third quarter. Montgomery got on the scoreboard with a late touchdown in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout.
Warrior Run 41, Montgomery 6
Score by quarters
Warrior Run (3-5);13;14;14;0—41
Montgomery (1-7);0;0;0;6—6
First quarter
WR-Samuel Hall 3 run (kick blocked), 5:38
WR-Hall 5 run (Hunter kick), :07
Second quarter
WR-Carter Marr 83 pass from Ryan Newton (Hunter kick), 8:45
WR-Samuel Hall 51 pass from Ryan Newton (Hunter kick), 1:11
Third quarter
WR-Eli Butler 16 pass from James Keifer (Ulrich pass from Keifer), 8:23
WR-Thomas Royles 44-yard run (kick failed), :14
Fourth quarter
M-Nevin Beachel 6-yard run (kick blocked), 4:27
Team Statistics
;WR;M
First downs;19;14
Rushes-net yards;24-124;28-38
Passing yardage;317;104
Passing;12-21-0;13-29-1
Fumbles-lost;2-1;5-2
Penalties-yards;9-71;6-61
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Warrior Run: Samuel Hall 11-47, 2 TDs; Thomas Royles 5-58, TD; Stone Allison 4-12; Eli Butler 2-12; Ryan Newton 2-(-5). Montgomery: Weston Pick 12-9; Nevin Beachel 9-33, TD; Coy Bryson 4-(-3); Peyton Hartman 1-7; Hayden Wilt 1-3; TEAM (1-(-11).
PASSING — Warrior Run: Ryan Newton 10-18-0, 284 yards, 2 TDs; James Keifer 2-3-0, 33 yards, TD. Montgomery: Weston Pick 13-28-1, 104 yards; Nevin Beachel 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Warrior Run: Samuel Hall 7-166, TD; Carter Marr 2-88, TD; Tyler Ulrich 1-25; Stone Allison 1-22; Eli Butler 1-16, TD. Montgomery: Hayden Wilt 8-54; Peyton Hartman 4-39; Tyler Kuhn 1-11.