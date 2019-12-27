Warrior Run wide receiver Riley Daubert was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 3A All-State Football team on Friday.
Daubert, a 5-foot-7, 165-pound senior, was honored as an athlete. He was the only Valley player named to the team
The Football Writers released their Class A, 3A and 5A teams today.
Daubert helped lead Warrior Run to the District 4 semifinals and the first district playoff win in school history. He caught 45 passes for 1,013 yards, an average of 22.5 yards per catch, and 10 touchdowns.
Daubert finished his career as Warrior Run's school record-holder in catches (131), yards (2,023) and touchdowns (21).