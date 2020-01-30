MANDATA — On a night when Warrior Run senior Noah Hunt picked up his 100th career victory, Line Mountain advanced to the District 4 Class 2A Duals Tournament quarterfinals with a 45-30 win over the Defenders.
Hunt had to work for that milestone victory.
He took Mason Leshock down quickly, but later in the match, Leshock took Hunt to his back and scored three nearfall points for a 6-2 lead. Leshock nearly got the pin at the edge of the mat, but Hunt reversed him to his back for three nearfall points of his own and a 7-6 lead after one period.
Hunt chose neutral for the second, got a takedown and pinned Leshock in 3:29.
“I was just sitting there posting, and I looked up at the time," Hunt said. "I chose to cut him. I tried dumping him, but he put me to my back and I was like, ‘I can’t go down like this.’
“I posted my hardest and got out of bounds and got a reset, then took it to him."
Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz said Hunt was savvy enough to realize his mistake and to battle out of trouble.
Hunt’s fall cut Line Mountain's lead to 39-24 and a pin by Logan Witmer over Timmy Shingara at 138 closed it to 39-30.
Line Mountain's Ian Coller closed out the win with a first-period fall for Line Mountain.
Bryce Carl and Matty Coller opened the meet for the Eagles with first-period falls before Riley Heim made it 18-0 with a second-period pin of Sam Crawford.
Line Mountain coach Chuck Johnson said he knew the meet was over after Heim's win.
“We knew Riley wasn’t favored jumping up to a big (170)-pounder," Johnson said. “We just told him to ‘stay in the match with your conditioning’ and he more than stayed in the match.”
Also getting pins for Line Mountain were Dominick Bridi (220) and Blake Wirt (126).
Seniors Hoyt Bower (182) and Logan Witmer (138) joined Hunt with pins for the Defenders (6-7).
After Bridi cradled his opponent to put the Eagles up 30-6, the Defenders climbed back in with a forfeit win and back-to back close decisions by Kaden Milheim (106) and Hayden DuRussell (113) to make it 30-18.
“It was good to get this first match under our belt,” Johnson said. “I’m pretty happy with their performance. They really wrestled hard and they are looking forward to Saturday.”
The Eagles now face Mount Carmel in the district quarterfinals.
One of the more interesting matches of the night came at 120 pounds. Line Mountain's Lane Schadel defeated Kaden Majcher by 9-7 decision in sudden victory.
“We knew (Majcher) was going to shoot, shoot, shoot and come, come, come and I just said, ‘Go out and meet him head on,’ and he certainly did,” Johnson said of Schadel.
Schadel finished Majcher off with a takedown just six seconds into the overtime period.
Schadel, a freshman, was expecting to wrestle at 126 pounds against a wrestler who was 4-10, instead of against Majcher, who sported a 19-6 record entering the match.
“At the last minute they changed it and put me out against him,” Schadel said.
Johnson said: “The good thing about Lane is that when you tell him to go toe to toe, he just smiles because that’s the way he likes to wrestle.”
Betz said he thought his team did some good things in the loss.
“We told our guys to do their jobs, and I think they did that. We came back and won contested some bouts,” Betz said. “If you look at the seedings, we shouldn’t have been this close in the match, but that just shows how hard our guys worked."
LINE MOUNTAIN 45, WARRIOR RUN 30
152: Bryce Carl (LM) pinned Taylor Wise, 1:02; 160: Matty Coller (LM) pinned Tanner Confair, 1:05; 170: Riley Heim (LM) pinned Sam Crawford, 3:22; 182: Hoyt Bower (WR) pinned Cale King (LM), 0:53; 195: Jacob Feese (LM) by forfeit; 220: Dominic Bridi (LM) pinned Jeremiah Wagner, 2:29; 285: Caleb Long (WR) by forfeit; 106: Kaden Milheim (WR) dec. Aiden Kritzer, 4-3; 113: Hayden DuRussell (WR) dec. Brody Long, 3-2; 120: Lane Schadel (LM) dec. Kaden Majcher, 9-7, SV-1; 126: Blake Wirt (LM) pinned Landan Kurtz, 2:42; 132: Noah Hunt (WR) pinned Mason Leshock, 3:19; 138: Logan Witmer (WR) pinned Timmy Shingara, 4:28: 145: Ian Coller (LM) pinned Kalen Ritenour, 1:46.