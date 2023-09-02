MONTOURSVILLE — Warrior Run advanced to the championship game in the Montoursville Tournament thanks to Katie Zaktansky's game-winning goal in overtime of a semifinal that beat Troy, 3-2. Zatkansky also scored the game-tying goal at the 13:07 mark in the second half. Raygan Lust assisted on both of Zaktansky's goals, and added one of her own via a penalty kick.
In the championship game, Lust scored the Defenders' two second-half goals in a 3-2 loss to the tournament host on penalty kicks.
Montoursville won the penalty shoot-out, 4-2.
Montoursville Tournament
Semifinal
Warrior Run 3, Troy 2 (OT)
First Half
T: S. Renzo, 23:00.
Second Half
T: A. Parker, 37:52; WR: Raygan Lust (penalty kick), 23:50; WR: Katie Zatkansky (Lust), 13:07.
Overtime
WR: Zatkansky (Lust), 5:25.
Shots: WR 19-7. Corners: WR 7-4. Saves: Troy 10 (M. Seeley); Warrior Run 6 (Addisyn Ohnmeiss).
Championship Game
Montoursville 3, Warrior Run 2 (4-2 PKs)
First Half
M: B. Jarupetti, 33:39.
Second Half
WR: Raygan Lust, 39:11; WR: Lust, 30:33; M: Jarupetti, 2:45.
Penalty Shoot-out
Warrior Run: Alexa Swartchick (Yes); Nat Hall (No); Raygan Lust (Yes); Amara Bieber (No).
Montoursville: K. Bennett (Yes); N. Bennett (Yes); P. Boyle (Yes); E. Wood (No); N. Kutney (Yes).
Shots: M 15-12. Corners: M 3-1. Saves: Warrior Run 9 (Addisyn Ohnmeiss); Montoursville 8 (E. Cline).