Warrior Run senior Abby Evans is keeping her focus on the ball this season.
The Defenders’ slugger shifted her mind set, and her improvement in the batter’s box is just one testament to the change.
The Warrior Run softball team was recently victorious against Selinsgrove thanks to Evans’ game-winning grand slam in the sixth inning.
Having struggled at the plate in previous seasons, she decided to focus less on proving herself to others and more on the task at hand: getting the bat on the ball.
“I kind of struggled with hitting during my sophomore and junior years,” Evans said. “This year, I am having more fun and not putting as much pressure on myself. I’m performing better because of that.”
Warrior Run softball coach Mark Evans, Abby’s dad, agreed that she can be hard on herself.
“She is her worst critic. I think sometimes she tries to impress others, but I’ve tried to tell her to relax and trust herself,” he said. “What’s made the difference this year is that she’s not putting pressure on herself. She’s relaxing and seeing the ball well.”
Abby Evans’ dedication to athletics, success in the classroom — including a GPA of 96.19% — and her involvement in the community are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Abby Evans has not taken her athletic success for granted. She continues to put time and effort into her training.
“If she’s in a slump, she’ll be hitting off the tee in her cage at home,” Mark Evans said.
The Warrior Run softball team has set a goal to make it to playoffs this season, something none of the girls have experienced previously.
“Abby and the other seniors have never seen the postseason in softball,” the coach said. “So that’s a goal that we set at the beginning of the year.”
Abby Evans’ softball career will not be ending any time soon. The high school senior will play at Wilson College this fall.
“I knew I didn’t want this to be my last year playing,” she said. “I also knew I wanted to find a school that I could have fun playing, but still make my main focus my academics. Wilson had both of those things for me.”
Having always been interested in science and math, Evans plans to major in exercise science with a long-term goal to become a physical therapist.
“I decided on exercise science because I’ve faced a lot of minor injuries and I know how nagging they are,” she said. “It takes a lot to recover, so I want to help people who are going through that process.”
In preparation for college, Evans is taking several advanced placement courses this year, including AP Chemistry, AP Statistics and AP Spanish. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council.
In between training and studying, she enjoys working with kids through the Little League program.
“I have so much fun sharing my love for the game with other kids,” she said. “I’m minoring in coaching at Wilson, and I’d love to coach a team of my own one day.”
Evans is looking forward to her last month of high school, especially prom and graduation, but she realizes that college life will be a lot different, she said.
“Being two-and-a-half hours away at college will be a change,” she said. “I can’t imagine myself not being here every day, and I will miss my friends and family, but I’m excited.”