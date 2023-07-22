BANGOR, Maine — Gabe Engel and Jamie Keifer coaxed consecutive fly outs to leave the bases loaded and preserve Warrior Run's 7-3 win over Cherry Hill Atlantic (N.J.) in the Little League Senior Division East Regional on Saturday.
One game after erasing an 11-run deficit and walking off 20-19 winners on Landon Tillson's three-run triple, the Warrior Run All-Stars built an early five-run lead and held on to move one win away from reaching the World Series in Easley, South Carolina, from July 29 through Aug. 5.
Warrior Run plays 1 p.m. Monday against either Cherry Hill or the winner between Maryland and Rhode Island.
Landen Wagner and Landon Polcyn each had a pair of hits and combined to score five runs Saturday, and Griffen Harrington fanned five over 3 2/3 innings of a scoreless start.
Harrington's first-inning sacrifice fly was followed by a Polcyn double and a run-scoring outfield error to stake Warrior Run to a 2-0 lead. Wagner made it 3-0 with a two-out triple in the second off Carter Gill, and he promptly scored on a passed ball.
In the third inning, Polcyn and Avery Reiff ripped consecutive one-out singles, and Chase Knarr lofted a sacrifice fly to left for a 5-0 lead.
Harrington pitched around singles in each of the first three innings, and he handed the ball to Polcyn with two down in the fourth. Cherry Hill loaded the bases and scored on a passed ball before Polcyn ended the inning with a strikeout. Cherry Hill got a two-out run in the fifth to make it 5-2, but an error gave Warrior Run a sixth-inning run.
Warrior Run led 7-2 in the last of the seventh when Cherry Hill rallied with one out. Aiden Ryder walked, and Cole Haddock singled ahead of Zach Salsbery's RBI double to left. After Austin Hanni was hit by a pitch to load the bases and bring the tying run to the plate, Engel got a fly ball to center and Keifer got a fly left to end the game.
Cherry Hill out-hit Warrior Run 9-7, but Gill allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits, three walks and an error in 2 1/3 innings of his start.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
SENIOR DIVISION
EAST REGIONAL
at Mansfield Stadium, Bangor Maine
Warrior Run 7, Cherry Hill Atlantic (N.J.) 3
Warrior Run;221;001;1 — 7-7-2
Cherry Hill (N.J.);000;110;1 — 3-9-4
Griffen Harrington, Landon Polcyn (4), Gabe Engel (6), Jamie Keifer (7) and Landon Tillson. Carter Gill, Tristan Perry (3), Brody Goldfarb (5), Aiden Ryder (7) and Stephen Longo, Jimmy Farley.
WP: Harrington. LP: Gill.
Warrior Run: Landen Wagner 2-for-3, triple, 3 runs, RBI; Harrington RBI; Polcyn 2-for-4, double, 2 runs; Avery Reiff 1-for-4; Chase Knarr 1-for-2, run, RBI; Keifer 1-for-4; Cohen Zechman RBI; Tyler Ulrich run.
Cherry Hill Atlantic: Ryder 1-for-3, 2 runs; Andrew Bechtel 2-for-3; Cole Haddock 1-for-1; Zach Salsbery 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Austin Hanni 1-for-3; Ryan Moyer 1-for-3, run; Perry 1-for-3.