DUBOIS — Upper Moreland used a four-run top of the ninth to outlast Warrior Run, 21-17, in a winners' bracket game at the Senior Division baseball state tournament.
The teams combined for 32 hits, and of the 38 runs, 24 were scored in the sixth inning or later.
Warrior Run built a 9-5 lead after four innings, then led 10-8 entering the seventh.
Upper Moreland scored four runs in the top of the seventh to pull ahead 12-10.
Warrior Run loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh when Isaiah Betz walked, Griffen Harrington singled and Stone Allison was hit by a pitch.
After a fly out for the first out of the inning, Aden Lewis singled off the third-base bag for a two-run single to tie the game at 12.
Gabe Engel then ripped a 3-2 pitch right at the shortstop, and a grounder to third ended the Warrior Run threat, sending the game to extra innings.
A bases-loaded walk, a three-run double by Alex Best, and an RBI single by Jack Hoetzel gave Upper Moreland a 17-12 advantage heading into the bottom of the eighth inning.
Cohen Zechman, Landen Wagner and Betz all singled to open the eighth and load the bases. Harrington followed with an RBI fielder's choice. Allison added an RBI single to cut the lead to 17-14.
Landon Polcyn then singled on an 0-2 pitch to again load the bases. Lewis had an RBI fielder's choice to make the score 17-15. With two outs, Engel singled to load the bases.
Ty Ulrich then singled home two runs to tie the game, with Lewis beating the tag at home to tie the game. A groundout ended the Warrior Run eighth.
Upper Moreland scored four runs in the top of the ninth helped by a pair of bases-loaded walks.
Tanner Sharp worked the bottom of the ninth for Upper Moreland, retiring the side in order on just 12 pitches and moving Upper Moreland into the winners' bracket final.
Warrior Run faces Abington, a 20-0 winner over host DuBois, at 4 p.m. today in the elimination bracket.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
SENIOR DIVISION
at DuBois Little League
Upper Moreland 21, Warrior Run 17 (9 innings)
Upper Moreland;104;003;454 — 21-17-3
Warrior Run;314;101;250 — 17-15-2
Brian Murtha, Patrick Kilgus (1), Nathan Kelly (3), Dylan Wood (5), Tanner Sharp (9) and Jackson Townsend. Aden Lewis, Griffen Harrington (3), Gabe Engel (5), Lewis (7), Landon Polcyn (8), Cohen Zechman (8), Isaiah Betz (9), Ty Ulrich (9) and Engel, Stone Allison (4), Harrington (7).
WP: Wood; LP: Betz; S: Sharp.
Upper Moreland: Kelly, 3-for-6, 4 runs; Kilgus, 3-for-6, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Townsend, 3 runs; Alex Best, 4-for-7, 2 runs, 6 RBIs; Jack Hoetzel, 2-for-4, run, 2 RBIs; Sharp, 2-for-7, run, RBI; Murtha, 2-for-3, homer (4th, solo), 3 RBIs.
Warrior Run: Betz, 1-for-3, 3 runs, RBI; Harrington, 3-for-7, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Allison, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Lewis, 2-for-4, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Engel, 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Ulrich, 2-for-3, run, 3 RBIs; Zechman, 2-for-5, 2 runs, 3 RBIs.