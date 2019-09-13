TURBOTVILLE — There aren’t many times in life that people can know it will be their last chance at something, but senior year of high school is one of those times.
The Warrior Run quarterback-wide receiver duo of Remington Corderman and Riley Daubert wanted to make sure that they, and the rest of their Defenders’ teammates, had a memorable last chance.
“Everybody is working together and harder this season,” Daubert said. “I think we really have a chance to do something this year.
“We had more people at summer workouts than we ever had before. Everyone seems more dedicated to football than before.”
The Defenders are off to a 2-1 start, heading into tonight’s visit to the sixth-ranked team in the state in Class 3A Montoursville.
Warrior Run has put together a potent offensive start to the season behind its passing game. When coach Chris Long took over last season, the Defenders had plenty of versatile players. This season, Long decided to deploy his offensive pieces a little differently.
Ahmahd Keyes moved outside to receiver, giving Corderman another potent target in the passing game. That also allowed Denver Beachel — who has played receiver, running back and quarterback for the Defenders — the ability to concentrate on playing tailback with fellow senior Hoyt Bower.
The numbers have been spectacular. Corderman leads the area in passing yards (664), Daubert leads the area in receiving yards (338), Bower is in the top 10 in rushing yards despite missing last week with an injury, and Keyes is in the top 10 in the area in receiving yards.
“Sometimes we’ll put Ahmahd and Riley on the same side and have the defense pick their poison,” Long said. “Then just tell Rem to drop back and pick the better matchup.”
Corderman sees the difference in the type of coverages he’s sees from defenses with both Keyes and Daubert as wide receivers.
“Ahmahd is a big weapon on the outside,” Corderman said. “They have to know where he is, so you can see different things open up.”
Another plus for the Defenders in their second season under Long is their familiarity with one another.
“We’ve had reps after reps in this offense, so I feel much more confident,” Corderman said. “One of things we did a lot of this summer is just throwing the ball and running routes to get more comfortable with each other.”
Daubert added: “We have a better connection, and you can see that with the other receivers, too. (Corderman) always seems to be leading us to right spot. I’ll run a deep route, and as soon I make my break (the ball) is right there.”
Daubert quietly has built a great career at wideout for the Defenders, but rededicated himself to his position in the offseason.
“He’s really tenacious as a football player,” Long said. “He’s a team player. He ran track in spring to work on his speed. If he wasn’t at the track, he was in the weight room.”
Daubert has 102 catches in his career for 1,332 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career as a three-year starter for Warrior Run.