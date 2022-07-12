DUBOIS — Stone Allison and Griffen Harrington each drove in three runs, and Warrior Run blanked Abington on one hit to advance in the Little League Baseball Senior Division state tournament with a 15-0 win in four innings Tuesday.
The Warrior Run Senior All-Stars scored six times in both the second and third innings of the elimination game. The Section 3 champions play Section 1 winner Titusville at 1 p.m. today in an elimination game. The winner will face Section 8 champ Upper Moreland in another do-or-die game at 4. Upper Moreland defeated Warrior Run 21-17 in nine innings on Monday.
Landen Wagner scored four times for Warrior Run in Tuesday's win, while Landon Polcyn matched Allison and Harrington with two hits. Harrington's first-inning double was the game's lone extra-base hit.
Warrior Run's Tyler Ulrich struck out two batters in 3 2/3 scoreless innings. He hit a batter with one out in the first inning, then allowed Evan Keiper's single. Ulrich ended the threat with a double play when Polcyn fielded a ground ball at first base, stepped on the bag and threw to shortstop Cohen Zechman for a tag at second.
Warrior Run's James Keifer got a groundout to close the top of the fourth and cap the one-hitter. Wagner then walked to start the home fourth and took second base without a throw. Abington pitcher Raphael Thomas attempted to pick off the runner at second, but his throw sailed into center field allowing Wagner to score and trigger the 15-run mercy rule.
Harrington and Keiper knocked in first-inning runs for a 2-0 lead. Warrior Run went ahead 8-0 with second-inning RBI singles from Wagner, Harrington, Allison and Aden Lewis, as well as an Aden Lewis sacrifice fly and a run-scoring error.
Warrior Run's six-run third began with Zechman's two-out single. A hit batsman and fielder's choice loaded the bases ahead of a run-scoring walk to Harrington. Allison then laced a two-run single, and, after, a run-scoring error, Polcyn and Gabe Engel ripped RBI singles to make it 14-0.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
SENIOR DIVISION
STATE TOURNAMENT
At DuBois
ELIMINATION BRACKET
Warrior Run 15, Abington 0 (4 innings)
Abington;000;0;— 0-1-3
Warrior Run;266;1;— 15-10-0
Winning run scored with 0 outs
Ben Walsh, Raphael Thomas (3) and Logan Williams. Tyler Ulrich, James Keifer (4) and Aden Lewis.
WP: Ulrich. LP: Walsh.
Abington: Evan Keiper 1-for-2.
Warrior Run: Landen Wagner 1-for-1, 4 runs, RBI; Griffen Harrington 2-for-2, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Stone Allison 2-for-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Landon Polcyn 2-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Lewis 1-for-2, RBI; Gabe Engel 1-for-2, run, RBI; Cohen Zechman 1-for-3, run; Isaiah Betz run, RBI.