BANGOR, Maine — Nearly three hours after the completion of Thursday's game, Warrior Run manager Derrick Zechman and his team still hadn't recovered from what they accomplished.
"My heart is still beating fast. I wouldn't even believe it if I didn't see it," Zechman said. "I know we have a lot of people looking down on us, and the stars were aligned.
"I don't know what our win probability is trailing 11-0, but it's probably slim-to-zero."
Warrior Run trailed by 11 runs after three innings, and the local All-Stars were two outs from the game ending via the 10-run rule in the fifth inning, before rallying to extend the game and ultimately beat Mid Sussex Little League of Delaware, 20-19, in the championship bracket of the Senior Division East Regional at Mansfield Park.
Landon Tillson delivered a walk-off, three-run triple with one out in the last of the seventh inning to move Warrior Run into the championship round.
Warrior Run (9-0) will next face the New Jersey state champions — Cherry Hill Atlantic — Saturday at 4 p.m. The New Jersey state champs beat the Rhode Island state champions, South Kingstown American League, 5-4 in the other winners' bracket game.
Warrior Run scored 17 runs in the fourth through sixth innings Thursday to grab a 17-16 lead. Mid Sussex rallied for three in the top of the seventh, but Warrior Run wasted little time mounting a rally.
Gabe Engel singled, and Griff Harrington walked. After an out, Avery Reiff (who was 4-for-5) walked on four pitches to load the bases. Tillson followed with a triple to right field on a 1-0 pitch that cleared the bases and gave Warrior Run the victory.
"After we gave up the lead, the kids were still confident," Zechman said. "We just never quit. (The rally) happened so quick. Landon couldn't have placed the ball any better. It got past the right fielder, and all of sudden we were going absolutely crazy.
"To witness what these kids did ... I'm just so proud of them."
Pete Onuschak worked the first three innings of the game for Delaware, and limited Warrior Run to back-to-back singles to open the second inning. He struck out four and didn't walk a batter, and he left the game with a 11-0 lead.
"No, I didn't think we could do it," Zechman said of erasing the deficit. "I shouldn't say no. I know this is a gutsy bunch."
Delaware's bullpen couldn't hold the lead. Three relievers combined to allow 14 hits and issue 11 walks over the final four innings.
Reiff doubled and scored on James Keifer's sacrifice fly for Warrior Run's first run of the game, but the District 13 champions were in danger of being 10-runned to open the bottom of the fifth.
Kole Swain tripled to lead off the top of the fifth for Mid Sussex, but Keifer threw out Swain at home to start a 5-2-3 double play that ended the inning.
Warrrior Run finally got going with a seven-run fifth inning. Reiff had an RBI single; Keifer added an RBI groundout; and Ty Ulrich had a sacrifice fly before Engel's RBI hit batsman. Griffen Harrington had a two-run single, before Reiff's second RBI single of the inning pulled Warrior Run within 11-8.
Mid Sussex pushed its lead to 16-8 in the top of the sixth with an RBI walk, an RBI hit batsman, Onuschak's RBI single, and a two-run single by Chet Furmanek.
It wasn't enough to slow Warrior Run, which answered with a nine-run home sixth to take its first lead at 17-16.
Ulrich, Landon Wagner and Engel all had RBI walks to cut the lead to 16-11. Ulrich scored on a wild pitch before Landon Polcyn doubled home two runs to bring Warrior Run within 16-14. Reiff then singled, and Tillson walked before Keifer's RBI single cut the lead to a run. Cohen Zechman and Ulrich each walked to force in the tying and go-ahead runs.
The rally ended when Wagner lined out to third and Onuschak stepped on the base for the inning-ending double play.
Mid Sussex scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 19-17 lead, but Warrior Run got back-to-back flyouts to limit the damage.
With a day off before the championship round begins Saturday, Derrick Zechman said the team plans to grab a little rest and reset emotionally after such a big win.
"It was a roller coaster. We are emotionally drained right now," he said. "We'll have a light practice, and some BP (today), but we'll mostly just recharge."
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
SENIOR DIVISION
EAST REGIONAL
at Mansfield Stadium, Bangor Maine
WARRIOR RUN 20, MID-SUSSEX COUNTY 19
(1 out when winning run scored)
Mid Sussex;344;005;3 —19-18-2
Warrior Run;000;179;3 — 20-16-5
Pete Onuschak, Kade Cooper (4), Nick Wharton (5), Braydon Hazzard (6) and Chet Furmanek, Kai Steen (6). Landon Polcyn, Gabe Engel (2), M Bryson (3), Landon Tillson (4), James Keifer (6) and Tillson, Griff Harrington (4).
WP: Keifer; LP: Hazzard.
Mid Sussex: Hazzard, 1-for-1, 4 runs scored; Luce Perfetti, 1-for-4, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Kole Swain, 2-for-5, triple, run, RBI; Onuschak, 4-for-5, triple, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Furmanek, 2-for-4, double, run, 4 RBIs; Wharton, 3-for-5, run; Mike Toomey, 1-for-4, double, run; Cooper, 2-for-4, 2 runs; Sammy Pucci, 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Warrior Run: Landon Wagner, 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Engel, 1-for-4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Harrington, 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Polcyn, 2-for-5, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Avery Reiff, 4-for-5, double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Chase Knarr, 2-for-2; Tillson, 1-for-1, triple, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Keifer, 3-for-5, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Cohen Zechman, 2 runs, RBI; Ty Ulrich, run, 3 RBIs.