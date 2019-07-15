SELINSGROVE — Warrior Run found itself on the wrong end of a 10-run loss before eventually winning the District 13 Major Division Tournament.
The team faced that potentially devastating loss head-on and has not looked back.
Against one if the state’s perennial powers Sunday, Warrior Run proved its mettle with a 5-3 win over Keystone at East Snyder Park to open Section 3 play with its second consecutive win and reach the final.
“We learned a lesson with (the lopsided loss to) Danville,” Warrior Run manager Derrick Zechman said. “We let off the gas pedal and they taught us something that game. Ever since we’ve been preaching to play to win the inning. We tell them to stay out of the big inning. We jumped out to a lead against Danville, but we didn’t finish.”
Landon Polcyn belted a three-run home run in the first inning, and Warrior Run stayed engaged throughout the game against Keystone, whose 2011 squad played in the Little League World Series.
In a pivotal sequence, Warrior Run led 5-2 in the fourth inning when two walks fired up Keystone’s bench. A run eventually scored, but Warrior Run’s Gabe Engel picked off Zach St. Clair at third base to end the inning. Keystone was then retired in order in the fifth as the momentum shifted back to Warrior Run.
“Plays like that are big in these types of games,” Zechman said. “We had a good play called and catcher made a perfect throw; the third baseman catches it and tags the runner. That was a big, big play because who knows if we even get out of that inning where it was.”
Warrior Run called on Chase Knarr to finish off Keystone in the sixth. It wasn’t easy.
Eli Bailey, who reached base all three times he batted, was hit in the shoulder to start the frame. St. Clair then drew a walk before Gage Laughner recorded the first out of the inning with a fly ball to center field. A fielder’s choice was the second out, and Knarr handled the final out.
“This is big,” Zechman said. “Keystone is a program that knows how to win. They are known all throughout the state.
“It was a roller-coaster,” Zechman added. “The three-run home run put us on top. They come in and answer with a two-spot, but our kids are getting confidence and they are believing. They are believing they can get it done.”
One of the momentum plays occurred in the second inning when Bailey appeared to hit a home run off the sign directly beyond the center field fence. Keystone’s two baserunners assumed the ball was gone, but the umpire ruled the ball hit the fence. Keystone settled for a double, which was the difference between a three-run home run and a double that moved a runner to third.
St. Clair drove in two runs with a double in the next at-bat to make it 3-2, but Keystone couldn’t score the tying run as a groundout to shortstop ended the inning.
“It was great we got those two runs; unfortunately we couldn’t get anymore,” Keystone manager Brad Mahoney said. “All day the bats were slow. We told them right from warmups they looked terrible. We tried to tell them, but we just didn’t feel like they were there.”
Keystone (1-1), which won the District 12 championship for a third consecutive year, plays Orwigsburg (1-1) in an elimination game today at 5:30 p.m. Orwigsburg eliminated Roosevelt Trail on Sunday, 7-3.
Warrior Run (2-0) plays the Keystone-Orwigsburg winner in the section final Tuesday at 5:30.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
SECTION 3 TOURNAMENT
At East Snyder Rec Park, Selinsgrove
Winners bracket
WARRIOR RUN 5, KEYSTONE 3
Keystone`020`100`— 3-5-0
Warrior Run`302`00x`— 5-6-0
Gage Laughner, Hart Fletcher, Jr. (5) and Eli Bailey. Brayden Grower, Landon Polcyn (4), Chase Knarr (6) and Griffin Harrington, Gabe Engel (4).
WP: Grower. LP: Laughner.
Keystone: Bailey 1-2, 2B, 2 runs; Zach St. Clair 1-1, 2B, 2 RBIs.
Warrior Run: Harrington 2-3, run; Polcyn 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs.