DuBOIS — The Warrior Run Junior League All-Star baseball team dropped a lopsided matchup in its opening game at the state tournament, but when push came to shove in an elimination game Friday, the Section 3 champs got a dominant pitching performance from Griff Harrington in a 5-0 victory against Harborcreek to stay alive in DuBois.
Harrington outdueled Harborcreek’s Heath Betza in a battle of aces in a game that was scoreless after three innings, and just 1-0 in Warror Run’s favor after five.
Betza reached the 95-pitch limit into the bottom of the sixth, and Warrior Run capitalized as it put together a four-run inning that featured five hits — all largely coming against reliever Alex Manendo.
Those four insurance runs all but put the game away with the way Harrington was dealing for Warrior Run. Holding a 5-0 advantage, the righty quickly retired the Section 1 champions in order in the seventh to finish off a two-hit shutout.
Harrington struck out 12 and walked two as Harborcreek had just three runners get as far as second base in the game. He also helped his own cause with a RBI double in Warrior’s Run four-run sixth that helped seal a top four finish at states for the Section 3 champs.
“We played a great game, and that was a great team win right there,” said Harrington. “It’s always nice having run support when I’m pitching. That run support, and my teammates really helped me go the distance today. The offspeed stuff was definitely there today, and when they were sitting on the offspeed, I could throw the fastball for a strike. It’s always nice to be able to throw the offspeed stuff for a strike as well.”
“It was a tremendous game,” added Warrior Run manager Derrick Zechman. “It was one of the best games I’ve been a part of with a pitchers’ duel. You had two aces on the mound, and both were in command. Our guys did a nice job getting that pitch count up early, and there were a lot of strikeouts for both teams.
“But, we were battling and fouling pitches off, and getting his (Betza’s) pitch count up. We had a couple opportunities that we didn’t take advantage. But, Griff Harrington ... just unbelievable. I think after three innings he might have only throw six balls. It was absolutely crazy. He was in total command, and just stepped up big.”
Harrington set the tone from the get-go as he struck out three of the four hitters he faced in the top of the first, walking a batter with two outs.
Betza worked around a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first as both pitchers kept the opposition off the scoreboard in the first three innings.
The best scoring chance in the opening stretch came in the bottom of the third when Warrior Run’s Landen Wagner ripped a triple down the left-field line with two outs. He was stranded there as Betza got a strikeout to end the inning. Wagner’s triple was his team’s first hit of the game.
Harborcreek then got a leadoff single from Hayden Dylewski in the fourth. He stole second after Harrington got a strikeout for the first out. Harrington’s defense then came up huge as first baseman Brayden Gower snagged a hard line drive off the bat of Jake Rockey, and doubled-off Dylewski at second to end the inning.
Harborcreek had just two runners the rest of the way as Harrington retired 11 of the final 13 batters he faced.
Meanwhile, Warrior Run finally cracked Betza in the bottom of the fourth.
Harrington reached on an error to open the inning, promptly stole second before scoring on a bloop double to left-center by Landon Polcyn that dropped in amongst a trio of Harborcreek defenders.
Betza countered with back-to-back outs — the second of which came on an obstruction call that initially saw Polcyn score from third on a chopper up the first baseline that saw Tyler Ulrich collide with Betza as he tried to field the ball. Ulrich was called out, and Polcyn had to go back to third.
The call saved Harborcreek a run in the inning as Betza eventually stranded a pair of runners in scoring position to keep it a 1-0 game.
Betza worked some magic again in the fifth to keep it a one-run game as Warrior Run loaded the bases with one out on a Cohen Zechman infield single, Wagner’s bunt single and Harrington’s walk. None of the runners moved from those spots though, as Betza got a popup and strikeout to thwart the rally.
Harborcreek tried to get something going in the sixth when Caden Folmar drew a walk with one out and stole second. He was left stranded as Harrington punched out Dylewski for his 12th strikeout of the game before Betza grounded out to second to end the inning.
Betza started the bottom of the sixth with a strikeout, but Chase Knarr legged out an infield single with one away as Betza reached the 95-pitch limit for Junior Leaguers.
Harborcreek went to Manendo on the mound, and Warrior Run greeted him with a barrage of hits. A single by James Keifer put runners on the corners before a single to center by Cohen Zechman plated Knarr to make it 2-0.
Wagner then hammered a Manendo pitch to deep left for a two-run triple, just sliding safely into third ahead of a tag. Wagner scored two batters later to make it 5-0 when Harrington doubled to center with two outs. Wagner finished 3-for-3 with the triple and two RBIs, while Zechman was 2-for-3 with a RBI.
“We got production down at the bottom of the lineup, and from our leadoff hitter (Wagner),” said Derrick Zechman. “That was huge, and we made big defensive plays in the field. It was a great team win. The kids were so focused and excited today, and we didn’t have that intensity and enthusiasm that first game. Hopefully, that’s by us, and now we have all of our pitching except for Griff. We hope to be playing more than just one game (Saturday).
Harrington then got three quick groundouts in the seventh to finish off Harborcreek, a team Warrior Run also beat in an elimination game two years ago at the 12-year-old state tournament.
Warrior Run plays Downington, a 5-4 winner over Indiana, a 1 p.m. today. Downingtown beat Warrior Run, 16-4, in Wednesday’s opening round. If Warrior Run beats Downingtown, they will face Radnor-Wayn, an 11-5 loser to Southern Lehigh in the winners’ bracket final, at 4 p.m.