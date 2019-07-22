CAMP HILL — Tyler Ulrich drove in three runs and Chase Knarr hit a two-run homer to lead Warrior Run's Major all-stars to a 5-4 win over Harborcreek at the Pennsylvania State Tournament on Monday.
Warrior Run stayed alive in the tournament with the victory. The District 13 and Section 3 champions will take on the loser of tonight's Greater Pittston- Newtown Edgemont game in another elimination game tomorrow at 7 p.m.
It was the first ever state tournament win for Warrior Run and the first for a Valley squad since Milton lost in the state final in 2001. South Columbia, also the District 13 and Section 3 champs, went 2-2 at the state tournament in 2015.
Warrior Run needs to win five more games to claim the state title and advance to the Mid-Atlantic regional, the last step before the Little League World Series in Williamsport.
