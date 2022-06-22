SELINSGROVE — Kenz Johnson knocked in three runs, and Kene Heffner scored five runs as the Warrior Run major division softball all-stars remained alive in the elimination bracket of the District 13 tournament with a 16-6 five-inning victory over Snyder County on Wednesday at East Snyder County Park.
Jacey Felix added three hits and two runs batted in for Warrior Run, which advances to face the loser of today's winners bracket final between Selinsgrove and Danville. The Warrior Run elimination bracket game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Warrior Run raced out to a 11-0 lead after 3 1/2 innings, plating six runs in the second and four more in the top of the third. Snyder County cut the lead to 12-5, before a four-run top of the fifth for Warrior Run.
Little League
District 13 Tournament
Elimination bracket
at East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove
Warrior Run 16, Snyder County 6 (5 inn.)
Warrior Run;164;14 — 16-10-2
Snyder County;003;21 — 6-1-8
Lydia Keener and Kenz Johnson. Alexis Heim and Kinnley Hoover.
Warrior Run: Jacey Felix, 3-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Skye Reigle, 1-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Johnson, 2-for-5, 3 RBIs; Caitlin Waltman 1-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Elyce Johnson, 1-for-3, run; Kenzee Heffner, 1-for-3, 5 runs.
Snyder County: Hoover, 1-for-2, 2 runs.