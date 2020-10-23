SUNBURY — Caden Dufrene and Lauren Trapani won the boys and girls cross-country races, respectively, Wednesday to lead Warrior Run to a sweep in a tri-meet against Shikellamy and Shamokin.
Dufrene won the boys race in 17:07, 32 seconds ahead of teammate Andrew Adams. The Braves took the next three spots with Paul Snyder, Tim Gale and Micah Zellers crossing the finish line in that order. The Defenders edged Shikellamy 25-30. Warrior Run beat Shamokin 17-38, and the Braves topped the Indians 17-44.
Shamokin’s top runner was Santino Carapellucci, who was seventh in 18:53, 15 seconds behind the Defenders’ Spencer Fogelman.
On the girls side, Trapani won in 18:59, 71 seconds ahead of teammate Alyssa Hoffman. Sienna Dunkleberger was third, and Sage Dunkleberger placed fifth for the Defenders. Warrior Run beat Shikellamy 18-41 and topped Shamokin 15-50. The Braves beat the Indians 16-43.
Shikellamy’s Alyssa Keeley placed fourth to break up the run of Defenders, and Elli Ronk was sixth for the Braves. The Defenders took six of the top eight spots. Shamokin’s top runner was Aubrey Shultz, who placed 12th in 24:15.
BOYS
Warrior Run 25, Shikellamy 30
Warrior Run 17, Shamokin 38
Shikellamy 17, Shamokin 44
1. Caden Dufrene (WR) 17:07; 2. Andrew Adams (WR) 17:39; 3. Paul Snyder (Shik) 18:02; 4. Tim Gale (Shik) 18:06; 5. Micah Zellers (Shik) 18:36; 6. Spencer Fogelman (WR) 18:38; 7. Santino Carapellucci (Sham) 18:53; 8. Jason Wood (WR) 19:08; 9. Cam Lenner (Shik) 19:11; 10. Liam Boyer (WR) 19:25; 11. Keegan Moylan (Shik) 19:45; 12. Anthony Feudale (Sham) 20:18; 15. Owen Amato (Sham) 23:12; 17. Jace Shipe (Sham) 25:29; 18. Brenden Rogers (Sham) 27:53.
GIRLS
Warrior Run 18, Shikellamy 41
Warrior Run 15, Shamokin 50
Shikellamy 16, Shamokin 43
1. Lauren Trapani (WR) 18:59; 2. Alyssa Hoffman (WR) 20:10; 3. Sienna Dunkleberger (WR) 20:46; 4. Alyssa Keeley (Shik) 20:49; 5. Sage Dunkleberger (WR) 20:55; 6. Elli Ronk (Shik) 21:09; 7. Mikaela Majcher (WR) 21:09; 9. Bri Hennett (Shik) 21:34; 10. Olivia Solomon (Shik) 21:45; 12. Aubrey Shultz (Sham) 24:15; 13. Emma Bronowicz (Shik) 24:48; 14. Katlyn Brunson (Sham) 25:52; 16. Kate Amato (Sham) 26:51; 17. Gina Carapellucci (Sham) 28:02; 19. Jadyn Shipe (Sham) 28:48.