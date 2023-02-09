Fresh off its first-ever District 4 Class 2A title, the Warrior Run wrestling team will make the trip to the state tournament at Hershey.
The Defenders will take on Fort LeBoeuf of District 10 in the first round of the team tournament today at 2 p.m. at the Giant Center.
The Defenders (18-1) clinched a spot in Hershey after edging Canton 32-30 in the district championship.
The Bison earned a spot in the tournament after defeating Frazier 45-24 in the preliminary round on Monday. According to PA Power Wrestling, the Bison are ranked seventh in 2A while the Defenders clock in at 12th.
The Defenders have five wrestlers who are ranked by PA Power Wrestling. Cameron Milheim is second in the state at 152. Kaden Milheim, an American University recruit, is ranked fourth at 145. The youngest Milheim, Reagan, is ranked ninth at 139 as a freshman. Tyler Ulrich (127) is ranked 12th while Connor Parker (189) is ranked 20th.
The Bison also have five grapplers who are ranked. Danny Church is ranked second in the state at 215. JoJo Przybycien is ranked fourth at 139. Conner McChesney is sixth at 172. Jake Bennett (121) is ranked 11th while Ryan Welka clocks in at 22nd at 189.