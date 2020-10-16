TURBOTVILLE — Leah Grow’s goal at the 1:50 mark of the second overtime lifted Warrior Run to a 2-1 victory over Shikellamy in a Heartland Athletic Conference girls soccer crossover Thursday.
The Braves went ahead on Paige Fausey’s direct kick in the first half. Zoe Reese knotted the score for the Defenders after halftime.
Kylee Brouse stopped six shots for Warrior Run, while Cassi Ronk made four saves for Shikellamy.
Warrior Run 2, Shikellamy 1 (2OT)
First half
S-Paige Fausey, 21:00.
Second half
WR-Zoe Reese, 29:00.
Overtime
WR-Leah Grow, 1:50.
Shots: S 7-6. Corners: Tied 2-2. Saves: Shikellamy 4 (Cassi Ronk); Warrior Run 6 (Kylee Brouse).
n Milton 3, Danville 2
DANVILLE — Janae Bergey scored two goals and assisted on a third as Milton posted a HAC-II win after a five-day layoff.
The Black Panthers broke a 1-all halftime tie and held on after Chloe Hoffman scored twice for Danville.
Milton 3, Danville 2
First half
M-Janae Bergey; D-Chloe Hoffman.
Second half
M-Bergey; M-Katy Weaver (Bergey); D-Hoffman.
Shots: D 18-15. Corners: Tied 4-4. Saves: Milton 12 (Morgan Reiner); Danville 5 (Caillie Fish).
n Midd-West 6,
Mount Carmel 2
MOUNT CARMEL — Rylee Shawver scored four goals as Midd-West built a six-goal lead in its HAC crossover victory.
Shawver scored twice in the match’s opening nine minutes, then opened the second half with consecutive goals. Arianna Rich added a goal and an assist for the Mustangs (7-7).
Lexi Kane and Mia Chapman scored goals 10 minutes apart for Mount Carmel in the second half.
Midd-West 6, Mount Carmel 2
First half
MW-Rylee Shawver (Rachel Keister), 4:00; MW-Shawver (Ava Gemberling), 9:00; MW-Becca Yount (Chloe Sauer), 24:00; MW-Arianna Rich, 37:00.
Second half
MW-Shawver (Lily Shutt) 49:00; MW-Shawver (Rich) 55:00; MC-Lexi Kane, 60:00; MC-Mia Chapman (Ava Chapman), 70:00.
Shots: MW 17-8. Corners: 3-3. Saves: Midd-West 4 (Leah Ferster, Rylee Weaver); Mount Carmel 11 (Gabby McGinley).
n Shamokin 3,
Central Mountain 0
MILL HALL — Oliva Haupt made five saves for a clean sheet in Shamokin’s HAC-I victory.
Sadie Komara and Carly Nye scored first-half goals for the Indians. Suzy Long tacked on a goal with 20 minutes to play.
Shamokin 3, Central Mountain 0
First half
S-Sadie Komara (Emma Kramer), 4:08; S-Carly Nye (Liz Reese), 26:30.
Second half
S-Suzy Long, 60:08.
Shots: S 14-5. Corners: S 2-1. Saves: Central Mountain 11 (Madison Briggs); Shamokin 5 (Olivia Haupt).
n Montoursville 4,
Southern Columbia 2
MONTOURSVILLE — Loren Gehret’s second-half score pulled the Tigers within a goal, but Montoursville was able to hang on for a HAC crossover win.
The Warriors jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Peyton Wisloski scored with a Gehret assist just before halftime.
Montoursville 4,
Southern Columbia 2
First half
M-Mackenzie Cohick, 4:05; M-Jillian Irion, 22:48; M-Brynn Jacopetti, 26:03; SC-Peyton Wisloski (Loren Gehret), 35:52.
Second half
SC-Gehret (Riley Reed), 55:29; M-Hannah Albert, 75:21.
Shots: 7-7. Corners: SC 4-2. Saves: Southern Columbia 4 (Mackenzie Palacz); Montoursville 4 (Kiersten Dawes).
n Central Columbia 3,
Lewisburg 2
LEWISBURG — Ella Reish broke a 1-all halftime tie for Lewisburg with 38 minutes to play, but Central responded with a pair of goals to win the HAC crossover.
Mikayla Long scored with a Reish assist to tie the score at 1 with 6:30 to play in the opening half for the Green Dragons (9-4-1).
The Blue Jays (11-1) scored the game-winner with six minutes left.
n Meadowbrook Christian 8,
Lourdes Regional 2
MILTON — Kailey Devlin scored consecutive goals to rally Meadowbrook Christian to a halftime lead, and Meadowbrook Christian pulled away in the second half.
Amelia Yordy scored the first of her three goals to break the ice, but Lourdes immediately went ahead with goals from Masie Reed and Tori Lindermuth just four minutes apart. Devlin then responded with a pair of goals 76 seconds apart to put the Lions (13-2-1) in front for good.
“Katie Steck (one goal, two assists) is playing the best soccer of her career the last five games at midfield,” said Lions coach Brian Elsasser.
Meadowbrook Christian 8,
Lourdes Regional 2
First half
MC-Amelia Yordy (Maddy Osman), 11:21; LR-Masie Reed, 12:54; LR-Tori Lindermuth (Reed), 16:45; MC-Kailey Devlin, 21:37; MC-Devlin, 22:53.
Second half
MC-Yordy (Katie Steck), 45:59; MC-Yordy (Steck), 47:33; MC-Devlin, 50:03; MC-Steck, 69:04; MC-Emma Yordy, 74:35.
Shots: MC 26-6. Corners: MC 8-1. Saves: Lourdes Regional 14 (Emily Shaffer); Meadowbrook Christian 4 (Emily Toland 2, Alayna Smith 2).
n Northumberland Chr. 8,
Nativity BVM 2
POINT TOWNSHIP — Elliana Zwatty scored three goals, and Emily Garvin added two — including the 100th of her career — in addition to two assists in Northumberland Christian’s nonleague win.
The Warriors (15-1-1) scored four consecutive goals before halftime after Nativity BVM tied the score at 1. Emma Daku-Treas added a goal and two assists in the win.
Northumberland Christian 8,
Nativity BVM 2
First half
NC-Anna Ulmer, 5:05; N-Kaylee Gilbert, 6:44; NC-Elliana Zwatty (Emily Garvin), 24:12; NC-Garvin, 26:09; NC-Zwatty (Garvin), 38:17; NC-Garvin (Emma Daku-Treas), 39:21.
Second half
N-Mackenzie Miller, 43:32; NC-Zwatty (Daku-Treas), 47:52; NC-Caitlyn Gray, 50:19; NC-Daku-Treas (Karina Yoder), 51:04.
Shots: NC 24-9. Corners: NC 8-4. Saves: Nativity BVM 12 (Madison Kramer); Northumberland Christian 7 (Rebekah Hayner).