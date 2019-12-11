TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run won the final four bouts — three by fall and one by forfeit — to rally for a 45-27 victory over South Williamsport on Tuesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III wrestling.
After a win by the Mounties at 113 pounds in sudden victory put South Williamsport ahead by six, Kaden Majcher won by forfeit at 120 to even the score.
Landan Kurtz, Noah Hunt and Logan Witmer each pinned their opponent, each faster than the other to seal the win for the Defenders. Kurtz won in 2:26 at 126, Hunt needed 1:55 for a fall at 132, and Witmer took only 22 seconds to pin his opponent at 138.
Tanner Confair (152) and Hoyt Bower (195) also won by fall for Warrior Run.
Warrior Run 45;
South Williamsport 27
145: Masen Lane (SW) dec. Kalen Ritenour, 9-8; 152: Tanner Confair (WR) pinned Ben Stoetzel, 4:39; 160: Landon Lorson (SW) pinned Grady Miller, 4:46; 170: Taylor Wise (WR) dec. Nathan Conser, 10-6; 182: Lane Lusk (SW) dec. Samuel Crawford, 9-4; 195: Hoyt Bower (WR) pinned Clayton Swarthout, 0:56; 220: Samuel Hostrander (SW) pinned Jeremiah Wagner, 0:35; 285: Jake Casella (SW) pinned Evan Diehl, 2:25; 106: Hayden DuRussell (WR) by forfeit; 113: Robert Gardner (SW) dec Kaden Milheim, 4-2 (SV-1); 120: Kaden Majcher (WR) by forfeit; 126: Landan Kurtz (WR) pinned Ryan Schriner, 2:26; 132: Noah Hunt (WR) pinned Gabriel Harvey, 1:55; 138: Logan Witmer (WR) pinned Trenton Morrison, 0:22.
n Williamsport 42, Milton 29
MILTON — The Black Panthers won four matches by first-period fall, but it wasn’t enough in the HAC-I dual.
Aven Ayala (182) and Nevin Rauch (285) both had pins in less than 30 seconds for Milton. Zane Neaus (120) pinned his opponent in 54 seconds, and Nate Rauch (195) earned a fall in 1:21.
Williamsport 42, Milton 29
170: Cale Cooklin (W) by forfeit; 182: Aven Ayala (M) pinned Ryley Holcomb, 0:24; 195: Nate Rauch (M) pinned Charlie Lundy, 1:21; 220: Charles Crews (W) dec. Brent Mitch, 6-2; 285: Nevin Rauch (M) pinned Ethan Williamson, 0:21; 106: Cael Nasdeo (W) pinned Tyler Geisewhite, 3:17; 113: Luke Seagraves (W) pinned Alex Parker, 1:13; 120: Zane Neaus (M) pinned Zach Flock, 0:54; 126: Aiden Keister (M) by forfeit; 132: Isaiah Harer (W) dec. Colton Taylor, 14-7; 138: Brandon Bower (W) dec. Kyler Crawford, 11-5; 145: Roman Morrone (W) pinned Jaden Wagner, 1:53; 152: Owen Mahon (W) dec. Chase Hoffman, 5-3; 160: Sebastian Robinson (W) pinned Jason Valladares, 5:23.
Milton deducted 1 team point at 152.
n Jersey Shore 33,
Shamokin 30
JERSEY SHORE — The Bulldogs got a decision win in the final bout of the night to break a tie and grab the HAC-I win.
Jersey Shore’s Liam Goodrich edged Wade Alleman 11-8 at 120 pounds for the win.
The Indians got a pin from Wolfgang Pearson (145).
Jersey Shore 33, Shamokin 30
126: Gabe Anoris (JS) pinned Collin Bozza, 3:40; 132: Tyler Whary (S) by forfeit; 138: Double forfeit; 145: Wolfgang Pearson (S) pinned Cade Vuocolo, 2:50; 152: Maximus Madden (S) dec. Gabe Packer, 8-2; 160: Tyler Bouder (JS) pinned Brian Long, 4:43; 170: Hayden Packer (JS) by forfeit; 182: Ryan Rershner (JS) pinned Brock Nye, 0:38; 195: Micah Miller (S) dec. Colby McKibren, 10-3; 220: Lee Springman (JS) pinned Nate Yost, 2:17; 285: Garrett Kinsey (S) by forfeit; 106: Double forfeit; 113: Reese Alleman (S) by forfeit; 120: Liam Goodrich (JS) dec. Wade Alleman, 11-8.