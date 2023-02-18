The Daily Item
HUGHESVILLE — Warrior Run will send nine wrestlers — every wrestler in its lineup from 121 to 189 pounds — to next week’s District 4 Class 2A championships after the Defenders crowned two champions to edge Benton and Montgomery to claim the Central Section title on Saturday at Hughesville High School.
Freshman Tyler Ulrich and Reagan Milheim won individual crowns for the Defenders. The other Valley champion at the section was Bucknell commit Cade Wirnsberger, a senior who won his third title for Meadowbrook Christian.
The Defenders, who also won the District 4 team title earlier this month, had two champions, four runners-up and three fourth-place finishers. The Defenders finished with 146 points to claim their first section title since 2017. Benton was second with 137.5, followed by Montgomery with 121.
Moving on to next week’s District 4 tournament — Friday and Saturday in Williamsport — for the Defenders are Gavin Hunter (121 pounds) Ulrich (127), Samuel Hall (133) Reagan Milheim (139), Kaden Milheim (145), Cameron Milheim (152), Isaiah Betz (160), Cole Shupp (172) and Connor Parker (189).
Meadowbrook’s second qualifier is freshman Max Wirnsberger at 121 pounds.
Warrior Run put six wrestlers into the finals in the loaded Central field. Ulrich, ranked 12th by Pa Power Wrestling, improved to 34-7 with a 4-3 win over No. 12 David Kennedy. It was Ulrich’s second victory over Kennedy, a state qualifier, this season.
At 139, Reagan Milheim, ranked eighth statewide, edged Benton’s reigning section champ, Ethan Kolb, 3-2. Milheim is now 40-3 heading into districts next week.
Cade Wirnsberger won his third section crown in four years to go along with a runner-up finish last year. In a battle of wrestlers ranked in the top five statewide, Wirnsburger, ranked second, improved to 30-1 with a tough 2-1 win over Kaden Milheim in the final at 145. Milheim, a state bronze medalist a year ago, is ranked fourth.
At 152, Montgomery’s state champion Conner Harer shut down Warrior Run’s Cameron Milheim in a 3-0 win. It is the first of what could be four consecutive finals matchups for the two wrestlers ranked first and second in the state at 152.
Max Wirnsberger rebounded from a loss to fellow freshman Brandt Harer in the semifinals, winning three consolation bouts to finish third. The only Valley wrestler to finish third in the section, toppled Warrior Run’s Gavin Hunter, 6-0.