HERSHEY — Warrior Run stayed alive in the PIAA Class 2A Team Tournament on Friday, winning the final four matches to rally past West Perry for a 28-22 consolation win at the Giant Center.
The Defenders, now 20-2, will meet either Brookville or Berks Catholic in the second round of consolations this afternoon. Brookville and Berks Catholic meet in the quarterfinals at noon.
Warrior Run never led in the dual until Kaden Milheim's fall in the final bout at 145. The Defenders were down 22-12 after 121 — the dual started at 152 — before the run of wins led to Warrior Run's first-ever victory in the state duals.
At 127, Tyler Ulrich, ranked 12th in Pa Power Wrestling as a freshman, earned bonus points in a 14-4 major decision to make it 22-16. Samuel Hall followed with a big upset at 133, getting a third-period reversal and a takedown in overtime to beat No. 9 Blain Puchalsky, a returning state qualifier, 4-2.
Another freshman, Reagan Milheim, earned a tough 6-3 win over Tyler Morrison at 139 in a battle of state-ranked wrestlers. Kaden Milheim followed with a pin in 4:05 to secure the win.
PIAA Class AA Duals (Consolation Round 1)
at GIANT Center, Hershey
Warrior Run 28, West Perry 22
152: Carter Nace (WP) pinned Eli Butler, 1:51; 160: Cameron Milheim (WR) dec. Nolen Zeigler, 7-1; 172: Justice Hockenberry-Folk (WP) dec. Isaiah Betz, 7-2; 189: Quade Boden (WP) dec. Cole Shupp, 3-1 SV; 215: Connor Parker (WR) pinned Cayden Sleva, 2:42; 285: Anthony D'Angelo (WP) dec. Hunter Hauck, 9-6; 107: Cohen Zechman (WR) dec. Ethan Rea, 7-4; 114: Ashtyn Leigh (WP) dec. Trey Nicholas, 10-4; 121: Jackson Rush (WP) major dec. Gavin Hunter, 14-4; 127: Tyler Ulrich (WR) major dec. Cooper Nace, 14-4; 133: Samuel Hall (WR) dec. Blain Puchalsky, 4-2 SV; 139: Reagan Milheim (WR) dec. Tyler Morrison, 6-3; 145: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Tucker Seidel, 4:05.