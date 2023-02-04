MILTON — High School championships are easy to win, said no wrestling coach ever.
Warrior Run had never won a District 4 Class 2A Duals title in the 24 years that the event has been held, but coach Jeremy Betz’s Defenders were the favorites coming into Saturday’s quarterfinals at Milton High School.
Apparently, word never reached the wrestlers at Montgomery and Canton.
Oh, the Defenders did survive the annual war in The Jungle to advance to the PIAA tournament, but it was not without a couple of scary moments for the coach.
After disposing of a shorthanded Southern Columbia squad 60-12 in the quarterfinals and ending the Tigers’ seven-year stranglehold on the district crown, top-seeded Warrior Run found itself looking at possible elimination by the Red Raiders in the semifinals.
Warrior Run trailed the Raiders 24-18 with three bouts to go.
“Absolutely,” Betz said about having thoughts of his title hopes ending right there. “We were in a position where, with our heavyweight, the only way we lose is if he gets pinned and it’s hard to tell a guy to go out and not get pinned.
“We want him to stay aggressive and go after it, so, yeah, I lost a few years on that one,” Betz joked.
The Defenders eased his mind with three consecutive falls from 189 through 285 (by Jason Hall, Conner Parker and Peyton Snyder) to end it.
Nevertheless, the battle was far from over.
Canton knocked off top seed Benton to reach the final against Warrior Run, and the Warriors gave the Defenders all they could handle.
Betz said the flow of that match scared him as well.
“We spent an hour or so working on match-ups, what are we going to do if they do this? But fortunately, at the end of the day, we put the kids on the mat and they performed,” he said.
Betz, whose triumvirate of brothers Reagan, Kaden and Cameron Milheim, were waiting in the wings to do their usual damage, changed the order and found another, and unlikely, hero for his young squad.
Freshman (and first-year varsity wrestler) Eli Butler broke up the Milheim run by pinning fellow sophomore Aydin Holcomb in 2 minutes, 18 seconds at 152, setting up a sensational finish to give Warrior Run that long-awaited title with a 32-30 victory.
“We tell our guys to be ready because you never know when it’s going to be your time and we told (Butler) after lunch, ‘I don’t see you not being in the lineup, be ready to scrap for us’, and he did an awesome job,” Betz said. “For not having a lot of dual meet experience, he did very well.”
Warrior Run (18-1) moves to the PIAA tournament in Hershey on Thursday where it will face the winner of Monday’s preliminary-round contest between District 10 runner-up Fort LeBoeuf and District 7 fourth-place team Frazier.
Butler said, “I’m always going for bonus points. That’s what wins matches, but we knew it wasn’t going to be easy. The bonus points I got there, and all of us got, really sealed the deal.”
In addition to Butler, the Defenders got a pin from freshman Reagan Milheim at 139 and a technical fall from sophomore Cameron Milheim.
Butler, who didn’t wrestle in the day’s first two meets, improved to 8-5 and gave his team a 15-6 lead which helped set the table for the end-of-match strategy.
After Cameron Milheim’s technical fall (23-8, 5:55) over one of three Canton brothers (Hudson), the writing was on the wall.
Sophomore Isaiah Betz pinned senior Brenan Taylor in 1:02 and after Canton’s Riley Parker edged Cole Shupp 10-6, there was nothing more the Warriors could do.
With an insurmountable 32-6 advantage and four bouts left, the Defenders forfeited all four.
Canton’s surprising 32-31 semifinal win over Benton prevented the Defenders from a shot at avenging their lone loss, 31-27, in the season opener.
Butler said that, although the team wanted another shot at the Tigers – “we didn’t have our 114-pounder there and I think the match (result) changes if we have (him) – But we’re at states, so … That’s awesome.”
Added coach Betz, “It’s surreal. I’m waiting for someone to wake me up, it’s like a dream, honestly, they were able to take care of business, that’s awesome to see.’’
Lewisburg, Southern eliminated
Lewisburg’s young squad, seeded No. 7, put up a fight but lost 42-24 to No. 2 Benton in the quarterfinals, then saw a valiant effort against No. 6 Towanda fall short in a 36-33 consolation loss.
Coach Justin Michaels’ Green Dragons, who fell to 12-6, was proud of the effort of his young team, which sent six freshmen onto the mat in the consolation versus the Black Knights.
“We had four seniors who sacrificed and poured their hearts out for the team and really led us throughout the season,” he said.
“We got here, which was an accomplishment for this team, but we weren’t satisfied just getting here. We competed hard against Benton this morning and just lost a heartbreaker to Towanda,” he said.
“It was a back-and-forth match and it came down to the end and they were able to find a way to make it happen,” he said. “Hats off to it (Towanda).’’
Michaels said he hopes that getting a taste of the tournament it will make his wrestlers hungry to return next year.
Meanwhile, the Tigers, were seeded No. 9 and dropped a pair of matches to top seed Warrior Run and No. 5 Montoursville to end their regular season at 13-7.
First-year Southern coach Steve Pesarchick said that as the week wore on, “we knew we were going to be more shorthanded.’’
Already without injured former state medalists Wes Barnes and Garrett Garcia, the team lost outstanding freshman 133-pounder Brayden Andrews (23-10) to an injury.
“I said at practice (Friday), ‘let’s go there and focus on competing and we’ll get individual matchups and we’re going to see these kids at districts, and we’ll work on what we need to work on to get better,” Pesarchick said. “That was our goal today.’’
The coach said that they could get sophomore Garcia back for the postseason. He was injured in the opening football game and has not competed since.
The sophomore weighed in at 199.7 pounds on Saturday but was held out because there was no reason to use him, Pesarchick said.
“He’s working out right now, just trying to get in shape, to get stronger, and maybe he can make a run for the postseason,” the coach said.
As for Barnes, who missed all of last season to injuries, has sustained a new injury and his future this season is undetermined. Barnes is committed to wrestle at Clarion University.
Pesarchick said that Andrew is expected back for the postseason.
Having the steak of titles end, he said, was a disappointment.
“Before the season started, you look and we have three medalists, Mason Barvitskie, Barnes and Garrett, and none of them wrestled on the same team all year, so we haven’t had all the pieces together.’’