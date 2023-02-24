WELLSBORO — Warrior Run had fought valiantly as underdogs on the road against second-seeded Wellsboro Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the PIAA District 4 Class AAA Basketball Tournament.
The Defenders trailed by two after a Cooper Wilkins layup with 1.4 seconds left, and a timeout by coach Eric Wertman. The Warrior Run would need a miracle, maybe even beyond a miracle to win, and had to force a five-second violation or a long pass out of bounds to get the ball back with a real chance to win.
“We need to get a 5-second call. If they throw it deep, don’t touch it and let it go out of bounds. We will get it underneath our hoop,” Wertman said was the message to his team in the huddle.
Neither of those things happened, and Warrior Run won anyway.
Wellsboro heaved a pass downcourt, the ball went off the leg of Wilkins, Carter Marr picked it up, heaved it some 60 feet, and it hit nothing but net. Warrior Run won 39-38 in the District 4 Class 3A quarterfinals.
@SportsCenter Down by 38-36 with 1.4 left, Warrior Run (PA) Carter Mann makes this unbelievable shot to win a District Playoff Game. #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/mVAimPY8HF— Garrett Carr (@RealGarrettCarr) February 24, 2023
“I was watching the ball in the air when it was being passed to (Wellsboro guard Conner Adams). I saw it hit Cooper Wilkins’ hand, and I grabbed it from the floor and I just chucked it at the rim and I was hoping it would go in,” Marr said, who also commented that he never even saw the rim before he shot it.
“This group defines toughness. We talk about it every day. Everything isn’t always going to go perfect. You just keep fighting. This group never quits,” Wertman said.
The Defenders actually led for the majority of Thursday night’s contest, and led 21-17 at halftime after a quick offensive start that saw them score easy baskets their first three trips down the floor to start the contest.
But, Wellsboro’s defense started to tighten after that, and they started finally seeing the ball go through the basket after an abysmal first-half shooting percentage. Senior center Cam Brought used his strength and quickness to hurt the Defenders inside, and he scored the first three baskets for either team in the fourth period to put Wellsboro up 34-26 with 5:21 to go.
Warrior Run cut it to 34-28 on a basket by Marr, but Wellsboro ran their stall offense, and two Adams foul shots put the Hornets up by 8 with 55 seconds remaining.
After a Defender possession came up empty, Wellsboro missed the front end of a 1-and-1, and Mason Sheesley hit a three to cut it to 36-31, with just over 35 seconds remaining.
Another 1-and-1 miss led to another deep triple by Ryan Newton. But, after two Peyton McClure foul shots, it looked Warrior Run was down and out, setting up that wild, wild, finish.
For a Defender program that won one game last year, and is still very young, this is quite the statement for where they are now and where they could be going in the future. A program that had made just one district semifinal appearance since 2004 seems poised to have a few of them in the coming years.
“We are going in the right direction. We didn’t have a senior last year and leaned it a lot in a tough season. This year, we have one senior, Mason Sheesley , who’s a first-team all-conference player. But they worked all spring, summer, and fall to improve and continue to get better. I’m very happy with this team,” Wertman said.
Warrior Run will now face third-seeded Troy at a neutral site early next week, and it’s a great opportunity for this program to get back to a district final.
“(We’re) looking forward to the opportunity. We will get back to practice, clean up some things and get back to work,” Wertman said.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A QUARTERFINAL
WARRIOR RUN 39, WELLSBORO 38
Warrior Run (12-11) 39
Carter Marr 3 4-4 11, Cooper Wilkins 4 1-2 10, Aidan McKee 2 0-0 4, Mason Sheesley 2 1-2 6, Ryan Newton 2 0-0 5, Landon Polcyn 1 0-0 3 Totals: 14 6-8 39.
3-point goals: Marr, Wilkins, Sheelsey, Newton, Polcyn.
Did not score: none.
Wellsboro (16-7) 38
Conner Adams 2 2-2 6, Peyton McClure 3 3-4 10, Caden Smith 0 0-1 0, Cam Brought 8 2-5 18, Hayes Campbell 2 0-1 4. Totals: 15 7-13 38.
3-point goals: McClure.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run;12;9;5;13 — 39
Wellsboro;11;6;11;10 — 38