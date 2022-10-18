TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run coach Troy Emmert admitted he hasn’t really studied the PIAA District 4 Class AA power rankings.
So, even heading into Tuesday night’s scrap at home, Emmert wasn’t the least bit concerned about who his Warrior Run Defenders might encounter when they finally open postseason play — and where.
What Emmert was concerned about was how his talented outfit would rebound following last Saturday’s setback to perennial District 4 Class 2A hammer Lewisburg — particularly since neighborhood playmate Milton would be checking into Warrior Run High School packing a shorter rotation than usual due to a significant injury.
Well, thanks to second-half finishes from Alex Brown and Ben Potter, Warrior Run turned back its backyard rivals 2-0 in a matchup of programs housed in opposite Pennsylvania Heartland Conference divisions. Freshman Braego Cieslukowski made that lead stand up by making four saves, two in each half.
Flashy sophomore netminder Jonah Strobel piled up 12 stops for Milton, which never could cash in against Cieslukowski & Co. – despite several opportunities in flow and several on restarts.
“He has done a phenomenal job all season, we couldn’t be more proud of him,” Emmert said of Cieslukowski. “He loves playing the position, so he should be an asset for us for the next four years. Very, very proud of him.”
Yet what added to Tuesday night’s engagement was where the Defenders (12-4-1) and Black Panthers (11-6-0) were perched in the 2A power rankings. Heading into the 80-minute exercise, Warrior Run was sitting fourth with Milton one rung below. And unless something truly bizarre takes place between now and Saturday’s cutoff date, Emmert’s Defenders will continue to sit in the No. 4 spot with Eric Yoder’s bunch one step behind.
So, yes, these squads likely will open the Class 2A quarterfinal round playing each other … again.
“I’ll be honest with you, I haven’t paid that close attention to the standings,” Emmert said. “I know we were seeded fourth, somewhere around there. I’m just very, very proud of the effort from the boys tonight. We were missing a couple starters on Saturday versus Lewisburg and we weren’t ourselves.
“We bounced back tonight. Very, very proud of the effort. Hopefully, we keep it going.”
While Strobel handled a Potter poke early in the second half, the Black Panthers nearly pushed in front some four minutes in — except Ethan Rhodes’ chip shot was just wide of the left upright. Not even a minute later, Milton was knocking loudly as Dominic Ballo stood over a restart some 25 yards from the cage.
Ballo, however, watched his freebie glanced off the right post.
Packing a terrific attacking group with versatility and a willingness to share the ball, Emmert’s PHAC-II champions finally broke through when Nathan Axtman played a diagonal ball through the defense from in front of his bench area. That dish put Brown in on Strobel and after sizing up the Milton keeper, he cashed in at 47:39.
Barely two minutes later, the Defenders had the ball deep in the right corner as several Panthers defenders converged. Able to slip into space while outnumbering the opposition, Josh Bruckhart played a ball to his left that Potter promptly stuck behind Strobel for an insurance marker at 49:57.
“I felt like they had a little too much firepower on offense, so we were constantly scrambling trying to slow them down and couldn’t generate any kind of solid offense,” said Eric Yoder, whose club will be without 6-foot-7 midfielder Joel Langdon (knee) the rest of the season. Evan Yoder also is playing with a broken right arm suffered during the Black Panthers’ recent visit to Jersey Shore. “I think they got the better of us today.”
Ballo stood over another dangerous restart several minutes later, but he couldn’t pull one back as his shot sailed high and wide left. The Panthers had two more decent looks, but Evan Yoder’s rip from the right wing was short-hopped at the right post by the sure-handed Cieslukowski with about seven to go.
Another Ballo direct with less than a minute to play was gobbled up by the freshman keeper.
Moments later, a Warrior Run side with interchangeable parts up front and a pair of terrific midfielders in Axtman and Tanner Polcyn celebrated its shutout victory. Although the Defenders will meet up with Southern Columbia in their regular-season finale, another scrap with Milton is a strong possibility according to the numbers.
So, perhaps today, Emmert will take a detailed look at those numbers while running a few things through his mind. And if it is the Black Panthers walking into Warrior Run’s turf-lined playpen, don’t look for much to change.
WARRIOR RUN 2, MILTON 0
Second half
WR-Alex Brown (Nathan Axtman), 47:39; WR-Ben Potter (Jake Bruckhart), 49:57.
Shots: WR 14-4. Corner kicks: WR 5-1. Saves: Milton 12 (Jonah Strobel); Warrior Run 4 (Braego Cieslukowski).